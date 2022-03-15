SupPlant Raises $27M To Help South African Farmers Fight Climate Change

Tel Aviv, March 14, 2022 – Today SupPlant, the AgTech company recently chosen as one of TIME’s Best Inventions, is excited to announce its recent funding round, raising $27M to accelerate its intention to digitally inform every irrigation recommendation on earth. The round is led by Red Dot Capital Partners with participation from Menomadin Foundation, Smart-Agro Fund, Mivtah Shamir, Deshpande Foundation, PBFS and Maor Investments. The round brings SupPlants’s total funding to more than $46M. As part of this round, Atad Peled of Red Dot will join SupPlant’s Board of Directors.

The round comes amidst global warming impacting South African farmers who are dealing daily with the unpredicted climate that is changing rapidly and the constant lack of irrigation water. SupPlant is generating climate smart irrigation recommendations to help farmers in South Africa and around the world be more resilient to volatile weather events.

SupPlant is making their technology available to South African farmers by changing the basic concept of irrigation methods. SupPlant’s database is the largest plant database in the world, accumulated by data collected from 32 crops in 14 countries, covering growing conditions from dry arid regions of the Middle East to tropical conditions in central America. The sensors are placed on the plants and their surroundings which radiate the plant’s data to the cloud: how much water the plant actually needs to maximize growth. This data is translated through the use of artificial intelligence and big data to irrigation models, recommendations and actionable insights. SupPlant is represented and distributed in South Africa by AECI Plant Health.