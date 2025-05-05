Support a Mom While Spoiling Yours

This Mother’s Day, honour your mom by supporting another mom. It’s easy to make a difference, simply shop our Smile hampers! From beautiful caps and cosy blankets to funky socks and mugs, every purchase helps fund psychological support for moms whose babies are undergoing life-changing surgeries, because while they’re caring for their little ones, they need someone caring for them too.

Can’t buy a hamper but still want to support? Add a virtual ‘You’ve Been Smiled’ sticker for just R10 and we will send it to a special mom’s inbox on Mother’s Day (11th May 2025). Every purchase and donation brings a child closer to the care they need.