Support for Mustadafin’s event, ‘Fish with us for a purpose, to feed a mind and feed a belly’

[Picture: Funds raised by Mustadafin’s events are used to acquire supplies and resources for their many active community feeding programmes.]

The Mustadafin Foundation, an NGO actively working with under-resourced communities in the Western, Eastern Cape as well as Eden Karoo district, is hosting a fundraising initiative, ‘Fish with us for a purpose, to feed a mind and feed a belly’. This event is a fun open fishing competition fundraiser suitable for the whole family.

‘Fish with us, to feed a mind and feed a belly’ will take place on Saturday, 05 February starting at 12:00 with weigh-in and a prize giving ceremony taking place from 16:00

“To realise the full potential of this fundraising event, we are calling on individuals and businesses to consider becoming a sponsor for the event,” says Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem, director at Mustadafin Foundation.

Events like ‘Fish with us’, provides Mustadafin with a source of important funding to allow them to continue vital work within the communities that they serve. Prior to COVID-19, Mustadafin fed 15 000 registered beneficiaries daily, it has now increased to 27910 beneficiaries daily. Poverty, hunger and a lack-of access to basic resources has increased during the pandemic, and we are forging on to deal with these social disparities.

“Considering what we still require for this event to take place, we have compiled a wish list of items,” says Johnstone-Cassiem. Mustadafin’s wish list for their ‘Fish with us’ event includes

Rock & Surf Boating Category 1 st prize item: Trinidad 20a reel

prize item: Trinidad 20a reel 2 nd prize item: Saragosa 8000

prize item: Saragosa 8000 3 rd prize item: Shimano Torium 20 hga

prize item: Shimano Torium 20 hga Junior prize item: Okuma metaloid rod

Most outstanding catch item: Daiwa saltist 30a

Trophy for the winner

14 ft Fishing rod

Spot prizes

Mustadafin Foundation wrist bands for registration 1 st Prize Garmen – 62 CV fishfinder

Prize Garmen – 62 CV fishfinder 2 nd prize Striker 7 Fish finder

prize Striker 7 Fish finder 3 rd Torium HG 2.0

Torium HG 2.0 Vouchers, Camping equipment i.e: Jerry cans,

VHF Radio (handheld)

Bait box – Safari Cooler box

Mustadafin Foundation wrist bands for registration

“We would be so grateful for sponsorship of some of the above items or funding towards acquiring the above items for the event,” says Johnstone-Cassiem.

“As an NPO, Mustadafin relies on the generous donations of individual and corporate donors. Joining us as a sponsor for this event, we will ensure that your generosity is acknowledged among all our attendees and stakeholders.”

To find out more about how you could become a Mustadafin event sponsor, contact Nazley Rulumente: media@mustadafin.org.za | Mobile: 071 282 7966

Chris Bischoff: chris@reputationmatters.co.za | Mobile: 081 435 2917

Nazley Rulumente: media@mustadafin.org.za | Mobile: 071 282 7966

More about Mustadafin’s active programmes

Poverty alleviation – Feed 27 910 recipients daily, operation winter, rural and special projects.

Community development – sewing classes, youth development and intervention programs where working with vulnerable youth, placed 496 youth back to school,

Youth intervention programmes:

Environmental and personal hygiene

Boyhood to Manhood

Girlhood to Womanhood

Building confidence in youth

Building Bridges, Crossing Barriers

My Life through my eyes

Human Trafficking

Business Entrepreneur training

Health care – 7 home base carers who sees to the terminal ill, creating awareness regarding HIV/AIDS, TB, CANCER and teenage pregnancy.

– 7 home base carers who sees to the terminal ill, creating awareness regarding HIV/AIDS, TB, CANCER and teenage pregnancy. Disaster Relief: as a humanitarian organisation we provide relief to those affected by natural disasters and fires.

as a humanitarian organisation we provide relief to those affected by natural disasters and fires. Education – We established Learning Centre in Tafelsig (Mitchell’s Plain) for school drop outs and children who has not attended school , 3 madaaris, 18 early childhood development centres, literacy classes, support schools and run class for literacy, mentor and mentee programmes.

More information available at www.mustadafin.org.za