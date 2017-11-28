Support a MAD charity?

KAMERS/Makers SUMMER 2017 IRENE SHOW

KAMERS/Makers is set to close our ‘Year of Making Good’ with a blockbuster Pretoria show at the ever-popular Southdowns College venue in Irene/Centurion.

We are featuring a record-breaking 170 plus Makers at this show – our biggest selection ever! And even more exciting for our shoppers is the fact that more than 50 of these Makers are brand new… really living up to the KAMERS/Makers mantra of ‘The coolest stuff you’ve never seen.’

We will also be showcasing our ‘making good’ Mzansi Makers project: a non-profit organisation that sources, mentors and ultimately showcases talented, but previously disadvantaged Makers at our shows.

For those who just can’t wait for the 9am opening bell on Tuesday December 5th or prefer a spot of evening shopping, we’re hosting a Special Opening Night in aid of MAD (Make A Difference) Leadership Foundation. From 16:00 – 20:00 on December 4th, those who book the special first-come-first-serve tickets online can be first to experience the full KAMERS/Makers show with decor, design, fashion, food and much, much more. Tickets are R150 online, with all ticket proceeds going to MAD Leadership Foundation – come shop for a worthy cause!

Over the past 15 years, we’ve launched dozens of artisans into the mainstream SA market, where they now enjoy sustainable businesses. 2017 has seen this trend continue, with three of our Makers finalising export contracts to Holland, Milan and Florida – all through their presence at KAMERS/Makers shows.

Our sponsor, Absa, will again be showcasing the latest innovations in instant payment solutions, making it easier than ever to fill your free, limited edition shopper bag with unique KAMERS/Makers products.

If you just cannot wait for the show, find the KAMERS/Makers magic online right now at shop.kamersvol.com.

KAMERS/Makers 2017 Irene, Pretoria

Southdowns College

4 December: Special Opening Night in aid of MAD Leadership Foundation from 16:00 – 20:00

5 – 10 December: 9:00 – 17:00 daily

Tickets:

R60 at www.plankton.mobi & R80 at the entrance – includes a limited edition KAMERS/Makers shopper bag and magazine.

Special Opening Night: R150 in aid of MAD Leadership Foundation

Multiple entry tickets available at R120.

Students and pensioners R60.

Under 18’s free.

Group discounts available.

