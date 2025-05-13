Support the NSRI and help save lives NSRI-03082259

NSRI FUNDRAISING COMPETITION – DONATING TO AN ESSENTIAL SERVICE

YOUR CHANCE

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Every ticket sold helps save lives and gives you a chance to win one of 4 cars

There are 4 winners – the sooner you get your ticket the more chances you have of winning

A ticket costs only R695 and gives you entry into all 4 draws

Buy as many tickets as you like

Total tickets sold are limited, improving your chances of winning

You can choose from a variety of payment options (see below)

Entries for the 1st Mitsubishi Outlander Sport will close in June and the winner announced in July

Entries for the 2nd Mitsubishi Outlander Sport will close in September and the winner will be announced in October

There will be two winners in December – one Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and one Mitsubishi Outlander!

Each entry ticket is only R695. To support the NSRI and purchase one or more tickets please choose one of the payment options below.

EFT Payment: Standard Bank, Account name: NSRI, Account No: 071041648, Branch code 051001

Important Please use your cellphone number and surname as payment reference and email your proof of payment to carcomp@searescue.org.za

By donating you will help the NSRI provide vital rescue services on South African waters 24/7, 365 days a year and grow our critical drowning prevention services (such as survival swimming, beach cameras and water safety education).