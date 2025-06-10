Swartland Teen Chases Soccer Dream in Madrid – And Hopes to Bring the Game Home

Riebeek West, South Africa

With the dissolution of the World Cup Soccer Legacy Trust in 2023, many aspiring South African footballers have been left to chart their own course. One such determined player is 19-year-old Conray Brink from Swartland, who has earned a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop his skills in Madrid, Spain, but needs public support to get there.

Brink’s passion for soccer has flourished in a region more renowned for its rugby heritage, which has produced international stars like Pieter-Steph du Toit. Despite limited opportunities—only one local school offered soccer as an extracurricular activity—Brink found creative ways to play, representing another school and later joining local club Riebeeck Wolves.

While he was a casual worker at KaapAgri (*Agrimark) to support his ambitions, Brink travelled over an hour to Milnerton to access better training. His dedication paid off: over the last two seasons with his new club, the Riebeeck Wolves, he scored 15 goals in one season and clinched the second top scorer title.

In April 2025, Brink’s talent stood out once again when he impressed at local academy trials and was selected to compete in an international football tournament in Madrid. The opportunity includes elite coaching and player development workshops with some of the best in the sport.

Now, Brink faces a new challenge: raising R55,000 to cover the costs of attending the tournament.

“This journey isn’t just for me,” says Brink. “I want to return with the knowledge and experience to help other young soccer players in my community.”

His goal is to share what he learns with aspiring players in the Swartland and surrounding areas—creating a ripple effect that could help revive grassroots soccer development where opportunities are scarce.

With limited institutional support for soccer development in rural regions, Brink’s story is a call to action for South Africans to invest, however modestly, in the next generation of footballers.

To support Conray Brink’s journey to Madrid, please contact:

– Andrew Macfarlane ( andrew.thomas.macfarlane@gmail.com )

Or visit our new fundraising page.