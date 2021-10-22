Syntro-P Wellbeing and Gaven Sinclair Share a Story of Partnership and Hope with the Heel2Heal Challenge #ThisIsUs

Working towards changing the narrative of South Africa one small step at a time

On the 1st of October 2021, extreme adventurer, life coach, motivational speaker and humanitarian activist Gaven Sinclair will embark on a 1000 km adventure to launch BrandMed’s Syntro-P Wellbeing programme.

Recent research states that South Africa is one of the unhealthiest countries in the world and more than 60% of the adult population is living with a chronic condition. It is this entropy that prompted BrandMed to bring together a team of leading South African experts to create a revolutionary, virtual prescribed health and wellbeing programme. The Syntro-P Wellbeing programme is a first of its kind for people diagnosed with chronic conditions which include diabetes, eating disorders, heart disease, obesity, asthma, hypertension and many more.

By providing dietary guidelines, exercise and movement routines, breathing techniques, life skills, home monitoring solutions and educational insights, Syntro-P Wellbeing believes that by helping South Africans change their behaviour, they can help change society as a whole. Says Dr Riaz Motara, cardiologist, physician and CEO of BrandMed Group, “We are all facing extreme challenges every day of our lives. They can be financial, emotional or health challenges but they all affect our wellbeing. By partnering with Gaven, we hope to empower South Africans to face their daily extreme challenges and to work towards overcoming them, one small step at a time, with the help and guidance of the Syntro-P Wellbeing programme.”

Gaven Sinclair, who is no stranger to the challenges of living with a lifestyle condition, will be running the Heel2Heal Challenge along the coastline of South Africa from Gqeberha to Cape Town in order to raise awareness for the health and wellness of the country by starting with one small step each day to reach his goal of running 1000 kilometres in 30 days. “We live in a world of challenges that create fear, segregation and separation. We can change the narrative from disconnect and chaos to one of real connection and purpose. The Syntro-P Wellbeing Programme has helped me to create harmony in my life and I am immensely proud to be taking the first step towards inspiring others to make their 1mm shifts on this journey to health,” says Gaven as he prepares for his 1 October departure on this extreme journey.

By joining the Syntro-P Wellbeing programme, BrandMed is hoping to challenge South Africans to take a small step in the right direction to heal as individuals, as communities and the nation and ultimately shift the narrative of the individual and the country from a state of dis-ease to one of health and wellbeing.

For as little as R1,50 a day (R499/year), the Syntro-P Wellbeing progamme makes quality healthcare available in a virtual but very personal way. With an ever-growing connection to industry specialists, Syntro-P Wellbeing is the first step of many towards mental, physical and emotional wellbeing.

Visit www.syntropwellbeing.com to join the programme and follow the story of Gaven Sinclair’s Heel2Heal journey on https://vip.beepdsmart.com/card/gaven-sinclair-adventures.

Find Syntro-P Wellbeing on Instagram or Facebook and Gaven Sinclair on Instagram and join in virtually or in person with Gaven as he runs the #Heel2Heal Challenge.