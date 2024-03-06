SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
Table Mountain 3rd most popular mountain in the world

The table below shows the 10 most popular mountains in the world according to social media: 

The key findings: 

  • Table Mountain is the third most popular mountain in the world, with over 1.3 million posts across social media.
  • Mount Fuji is the most popular mountain in the world, with 3,185,938 social posts across Instagram and TikTok.
  • Mount Rainier is the second-most picturesque mountain in the world, with 1,351,511 posts across TikTok and Instagram.
  • America is home to the prettiest mountains in the world, with Mount Rainier, Denali and Half Dome making it in the top 10 and boasting a total of 1,870,900 posts across TikTok and Instagram.

Source: Canada Casino

