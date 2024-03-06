Table Mountain 3rd most popular mountain in the world

The table below shows the 10 most popular mountains in the world according to social media:
The key findings:
- Table Mountain is the third most popular mountain in the world, with over 1.3 million posts across social media.
- Mount Fuji is the most popular mountain in the world, with 3,185,938 social posts across Instagram and TikTok.
- Mount Rainier is the second-most picturesque mountain in the world, with 1,351,511 posts across TikTok and Instagram.
- America is home to the prettiest mountains in the world, with Mount Rainier, Denali and Half Dome making it in the top 10 and boasting a total of 1,870,900 posts across TikTok and Instagram.
Source: Canada Casino