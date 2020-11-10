Table Mountain Voted “Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction”

9 November 2020

Table Mountain has been announced by the World Travel Awards as Africa’s leading tourist attraction.

This incredible award recognises the enigmatic beauty that has made Table Mountain one of the best tourist attractions in the world – having seen more than 29 million visitors reach the top of its summit by the aerial cableway over the decades.

“At this point in time where tourism and travel has suffered greatly as a result of Covid-19, we are extremely pleased to bring this accolade home to South Africa and Cape Town in particular,” says Wahida Parker, Managing Director of Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC).

“We are excited about the recognition, honour and responsibility that this place on us, and inspired at the prospect that we could claim the distinction of leading attraction of the world!”

Parker salutes and thanks TMACC’s fellow contenders, which included iconic African giants; Mountain Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania, the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt and two of the fellow Cape Town Big Six attractions – Robben Island and the V&A Waterfront.

In addition to Table Mountain’s win this year, Cape Town also walked away the recognition of being ‘Africa’s Leading Festival & Event Destination’ in the awards.

This isn’t the first time that the mountain has been achieved this prized accolade. In 2019 and 2013 Table Mountain held the top spot – having contended with Mountain Kilimanjaro and the Pyramids of Giza as previous winners of the title.

“Of course Table Mountain has won – as the only voted and official New7Wonders of Nature of the whole of Africa – it is one of the leading attractions in the whole world,” says Jean-Paul da la Fuente, Director of New7Wonders Foundation. “And let us not forget that Table Mountain is also a symbol of continental unity, reaching all the way up to the only surviving Ancient 7 Wonder, the Pyramids of Giza.”

Table Mountain is still up for the running to be voted as the world’s leading tourist attraction. The announcement of the world winners is set to take place in late November.

The World Travel Awards is a global initiative to awards excellence in travel and tourism.

“We would like to thank everyone who voted for Table Mountain and made this dream a reality,” concludes Parker.