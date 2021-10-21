Table Mountain Wins Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction

Thursday 21 October 2021

Competing against other tourism giants, Table Mountain has been announced by the World Travel Awards as Africa’s leading tourist attraction.

It is with great honor that Table Mountain has yet again been voted as Africa’s leading tourist attraction by the World Travel Awards (WTA), a globally recognized platform created to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

“This award could not have been announced at a better time. As South Africa is finally removed from the UK’s red list, we can definitely expect to see more tourists from all over world coming to experience Africa’s leading tourist attraction”, says Wahida Parker, Managing Director of Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC).

Parker salutes and thanks TMACC’s fellow contenders in Africa’s leading tourist category, which included iconic giants such as Mountain Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, the Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania, the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt and two of the fellow Cape Town Big Six attractions – Robben Island and the V&A Waterfront.

In addition to Table Mountain’s regional win this year, TMACC has also been nominated as the World’s leading Cable Car.

The competitors for this WTA category include Bondinho Pão de Açúcar in Brazil, the Cable Car at Sun World Ba Na Hills in Vietnam, the Disney Skyliner Cable Car in the United States, Mi Teleférico in Bolivia, PEAK 2 PEAK 360 in Canada, the Skyline Queenstown in New Zealand and finally the Wings of Tatev in Armenia.

“We are one of only 3 rotating cable cars and our impeccable safety track record should stand us in good stead to bring it home, for the industry,” states Parker.

Table Mountain is also still in the running to be voted as the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction.

You can cast your votes and help Table Mountain and TMACC win in these two prestigious World Categories.

The winners will be announced at the WTA 2021 Grand Final Gala Ceremony, which will take place in Moscow on 26th November 2021. Voting for the World categories close on 24 October.

To vote visit www.worldtravelawards.com/vote.