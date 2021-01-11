Take Small Baking Businesses to the Next Level with SASKO Top Bakers Search

Kurhula Makhuvele is crowned SASKO’s Top Baker

Kurhula Makhuvele of Fine Bakes has been announced as the winner of the SASKO Top Bakers Search 2020. Her exceptional talent for creating hyper-realistic illusion cakes made her the obvious choice amongst the panel of baking expert judges as well as the public, who had the final say in her clinching the winning title.

The Centurian-based baker sees herself as an artist. She can take any object and recreate it as a cake, be it a shoe, a handbag, or even a human heart. She began baking and cooking from an early age and is inspired by a variety of foods and everyday objects that she loves. Kurhula says, “I’m certain that winning this award will open many doors for me to take my business to another level. I am excited for what the future holds.”

Kurhula is always pushing the boundaries of what she can create as she believes it’s important to be unique and not copy someone else. She uses her business slogan, “Everything is a cake” to showcase how she can make almost anything into a cake if she puts her mind to it. She adds, “I see it as a challenge. It takes a lot of passion, love and time to be a top baker.”

In November, SASKO set out to find South Africa’s Top Bakers. The competition received 200 entries from aspiring bakerpreneurs who are passionate about their craft and business. But at the end of the day, it was Makhuvele who received the most votes, for her quirky-looking and equally scrumptious cakes. In second place was Relebohile Lebata, with Helen Mazibuko coming third. They win their share of SASKO flour and baking equipment worth up to R100 000 to help them grow their businesses.

Three Top Bakers – Chef Simphiwe Zondi, Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo and Chef Jenny Morris – headed up the judging panel. As lead judge, Chef Zondi is a favourite baker amongst celebrities like Bonang and Ayanda. SASKO Top Baker Siphokazi worked hard to follow her dream to become a businesswoman using her cooking and baking skill and passion. While Jenny is a celebrity chef, radio personality and runs her own cooking school, Giggling Gourmet.

Chef Zondi says, ” I strongly believe that if a mosquito has the power to awaken an entire Human family, we as humans have the power to change the world and achieve everything we put our heart to and that’s exactly what Kurhula has proven. She has the perfect combination of great personality and passion which will take her far in this industry. May she remain consistent in her craft and never lose her drive.”

“This project was developed with the intention to support small businesses to improve their skills and grow their businesses. As a successful South African Bakery that has been in business for 90 years, SASKO understands the passion and care that it takes to run a successful business in this industry. We believe Kurhula is a testament to this. We are excited to see her business expand and flourish,” Le-Anne Engelbrecht, SASKO Marketing Executive concludes.

For more information go to www.sasko.co.za