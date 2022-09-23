takealot.com Calls on South Africans to share what Heritage means to them with an inspiring Design Challenge

The Takealot Heritage Day Design Challenge provides a platform for South Africans to showcase their creativity, inspired by their heritage, with one winning design printed on 1 million Takealot boxes and a R100 000 Takealot voucher up for grabs!

12 September 2022, Johannesburg – Entering September when the spotlight is on all things proudly local, South Africa’s favourite online retailer takealot.com has launched its first-ever Heritage Day Design Challenge, giving South Africans the chance to showcase their creativity inspired by our diverse cultures and rich heritage.

Launching on 12 September 2022, the Takealot Heritage Day Design Challenge calls on South Africans to take a moment, reflect, and visually re-imagine the Takealot box, inspired by their culture and colourful heritage. Participants are tasked to redesign the Takealot box using the South African flag colours, drawing from their heritage for inspiration. Entries need to be submitted by 25 September via WhatsApp with multiple language options available, like isiXhosa, isiZulu, English, Afrikaans and Sotho. The winning design will be chosen by a diverse

group of judges and unveiled on Takealot’s social media pages – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok – at the end of the month.

The competition judging panel comprises five proud South Africans, each with their own unique heritage, including 2019 Miss Universe winner Zozibini Tunzi, beloved musician and entertainer Emo Adams, award-winning musician Kwesta, Takealot Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare and takealot.com CEO Frederik Zietsman.

The winning entrant will win a massive R100 000 Takealot voucher for themselves and a R10 000 Takealot voucher to donate to a South African charity or local Heritage Site of their choice.

What’s more, the winning design will also be printed on 1 million Takealot boxes that will be delivered around the country in December.

Takealot is a home-grown South African business, helping to champion the digital economy and increase access to a best-in-class retail experience and products for over a decade. “Takealot boxes have become iconic in South Africa and bring moments of delight to

our shoppers across our country. Takealot has launched this Heritage Day Design Challenge to give everyone a creative way to showcase what makes them quintessentially South African, and we can’t wait to deliver the 1 million unique boxes to Takealot shoppers in December” says Julie-Anne Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer at takealot.com.

Frederik Zietsman, Chief Executive Officer of takealot.com adds: “Our colourful heritage is celebrated by all South Africans. It’s not just quantified by how much biltong we eat, or whether we brew our own umqombothi. For many, ‘South Africanness’ is defined by our roots, the languages we speak, where we live, the stories we tell, how we dress, the music and food we share, and a mixture of all those inherent traditions that have been passed down from one generation to the next which come together to make our country

and its people so completely unique.”

Entering is easy

1. Click this WhatsApp link to enter: https://bit.ly/3RpFkjC

2. Or, send a message to our WhatsApp line at 079 820 6641

3. Or, scan this WhatsApp QR code to enter

For more information visit takealot.com or follow Takealot on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

-ENDS-