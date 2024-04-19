Takealot Group and Gauteng Government launch economic empowerment initiative for GP townships

Pretoria, 18 April 2024: The Takealot Group, in partnership with the Gauteng Provincial Government, today launched the Takealot Township Economy Initiative in Gauteng. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Mamongae Mahlare, executive chairperson of the Takealot Group, signed a memorandum of understanding in Mamelodi West.

The Takealot Township Economy Initiative consists of six programmes focused on creating jobs and supporting small businesses owned by historically disadvantaged persons (HDPs) in underserved communities across South Africa.

The partnership with the Gauteng Provincial Government marks the country’s first implementation of the Takealot Township Economy Initiative, which will be rolled out across Soweto, Tembisa, Alexandra, Katlehong, Mamelodi, Sebokeng, Soshanguve, Kagiso, Hammanskraal, Etwatwa, Ivory Park, Diepsloot, Vosloorus, Tsakane, Daveyton, Winterveld, Evaton, Ga-Rankuwa, Kwa-Thema and Mabopane.

Mamongae Mahlare, executive chairperson of the Takealot Group (which incorporates Takealot.com, Mr D and Superbalist), says: “Stimulating economic growth and creating employment opportunities is core to the ethos of the Group. As a homegrown local champion for small South African businesses, we believe that the partnership with the Gauteng Provincial Government will contribute significantly towards accelerating a conducive environment for developing the township economy in the province.”

Takealot Delivery Team Last Meter Driver Development Programme

This programme addresses the urgent need for skilled drivers by training South African citizens interested in working in the on-demand delivery space. The programme intends to onboard 2,000 Drivers who will join the Takealot Franchise Network within five years. Drivers can work full-time or part-time and receive free training with the opportunity for further development.

Takealot Personal Shopper Programme

In South Africa’s side-hustle culture, Personal Shoppers can earn supplemental income by purchasing products on the Takealot platform on behalf of the public. They help consumers navigate the platform and get the best deals while earning commission fees for their service. There is no cap on the commission that can be earned. The programme aims to recruit and onboard 5,000 Personal Shoppers in designated underserved areas by 2028.

Takealot Township Franchise Development Programme

A Takealot Franchise is a base for collecting and delivering items ordered from the platform. Franchisees who run these hubs are entrepreneurs with some business experience and know-how. The goal is to develop entrepreneurs and offer them the chance to expand their business skills while encouraging local economic growth in underserved areas. Unlike other franchise operations, Takealot franchise owners don’t pay any royalties to the Group. The programme will offer ten franchisees financial and technical support training over the next five years.

Mr D Mzansi Trailblazer Restaurant Programme

The programme aims to offer independent restaurants a ‘leg up’ with trading benefits to boost sales on the Mr D Platform. There will be no sign-up fees for joining the platform, and regular training will be offered to help restaurateurs use the available tools. Advertising credit to the value of R1000 for the first three months of trading on Mr D will be followed by further credits. A monthly dedicated promotion of HDP restaurants will further increase customer awareness of these businesses on the Mr D platform.

Superbalist Stock Reseller Programme

The programme provides an opportunity for township consumers to buy brand-new, high-quality clothing items at more affordable prices. It aims to grow the clothing market in underserved communities by allowing local South African entrepreneurs to resell unsold or returned stock at a reduced rate. The programme will support ten resellers over five years, providing them with Superbalist stock, training, and funding opportunities to create sustainable local economic growth.

Takealot Marketplace SME and Local Industrialisation Programme

The programme aims to transform townships into economic hubs by supporting local manufacturers. By offering access to markets, simplified solutions, and logistics, we empower these businesses to scale. With over 4 million potential customers nationwide, we provide expert support, waive subscription fees for 12 months, offer dedicated onboarding and training, allocate free advertising credits for product launches, and provide one-year Proudly SA memberships for qualifying manufacturers. This initiative fosters job creation and economic growth by nurturing local entrepreneurship and promoting community development.

“The intention is to extend the Takealot Township Economy Initiative to townships across other provinces to support the recovery of the country’s economy by boosting job creation and providing a platform for township entrepreneurs,” concludes Mahlare.

About Takealot Group

The story of the Takealot Group is one of a successful start-up that grew to become the champion of eCommerce in South Africa, acquiring and developing three strong verticals in takealot.com, Superbalist.com, and Mr D. Takealot.com has the widest selection of general merchandise products; Superbalist.com is focused on apparel, footwear and home; and Mr D is our food delivery business. The Takealot Group evolved from humble beginnings to a continually expanding organisation that has become the market leader in online retail, fast fashion, and online food delivery. Coverage extends nationally from cities to rural farming areas with the same quality service. Food delivery is available to areas with a viable restaurant network. Since its inception the Group has enabled 10,000 Marketplace sellers and 10,000 restaurant partners, supporting more than 33,000 jobs and livelihoods. As a Proudly South African business, R82 of every R100 spent on the Group’s platforms stays in SA. We aim to continue growing our service to many more South Africans, enabling more small businesses to grow, creating more jobs and saving many South Africans time and money. www.takealotgroup.com