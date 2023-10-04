Taking Steps to End Urgent Human Trafficking Crisis: Cape Town Walk for Freedom

Cape Town residents will share resources and learnings from global nonprofit A21 to help community members identify and report human trafficking.

03 OCTOBER 2023, CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA — On the 14th of October 2023, Cape Town will play a pivotal role in the fight against human trafficking as it hosts a local walk as part of the world’s largest anti-human trafficking event, Walk for Freedom. Organised by the globally respected nonprofit A21, this annual event will see participants from hundreds of cities across dozens of countries join forces to raise awareness and combat modern-day slavery.

Amidst ongoing global conflicts and crises, an alarming 49.6 million individuals are currently entrapped in human trafficking, suffering exploitation for their bodies and labour. This modern-day slavery persists, often concealed in plain sight within our neighborhoods. In response, Cape Town residents are determined to abolish slavery by not only shining a light on this urgent issue but also educating their community about identifying and reporting potential victims.

Walk for Freedom, now in its 9th year, is a global initiative encompassing hundreds of cities and towns.

The Cape Town Walk for Freedom will commence at Maker’s Landing at 10h30 with registrations open from 09h30. Participants will be forming a single-file line, carrying posters and distributing flyers. The walk will wind through city streets, concluding at Maker’s Landing. Participants and passersby will receive crucial information on local trafficking hotlines, victim identification strategies, and reporting procedures. This event is part of a global effort that has already reached over 250 million people in 72 countries, with thousands of events, tens of thousands of participants, and over half a million awareness materials distributed.

Christine Caine, Co-Founder of A21, underscored the event’s significance, stating, “A21 currently operates in 19 cities across 14 countries worldwide, but thanks to the commitment of each walk host and participant, this year’s walk will expand our reach exponentially, spanning hundreds of cities in dozens of countries. Awareness is about moving people from looking at the statistics of human trafficking to actually seeing the people who are caught up in the cycle of exploitation. When you truly see, you cannot unsee.”

South Africa Country Manager, Katie Modrau, remarked, “Human trafficking is a harsh reality in Africa, but together, we have the power to bring it to an end. We receive calls daily on the National Human Trafficking Hotline reporting cases, or suspicious activity. Awareness events like this are essential to ensure South Africans know about the crime and know who to call if they see it around them. Our community is taking immediate local action, distributing flyers with local hotline numbers to educate and equip people in the fight against human trafficking. As awareness grows in our neighborhoods and communities worldwide, the vulnerabilities will decrease and our neighbours who are being exploited could experience freedom.”

A21, the driving force behind Walk for Freedom, operates in 19 locations across 14 countries and employs a multi-dimensional strategy of Reach, Rescue, and Restore to combat modern-day slavery. Recent reports from A21 highlight the vital impact of 24/7 trafficking hotlines and critical awareness and prevention campaigns around the world, which have significantly reduced vulnerabilities in the countries where A21 is based. For access to the Hotline and Impact reports, visit A21.org/ImpactReport.

There are a number of walks across South Africa this year such as Cape Town, Stellenbosch, George, Plettenberg Bay, Secunda, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban and Jeffreys Bay. To participate in your local Walk for Freedom or engage in the Walk for Freedom Challenge online, please visit a21.org/walk. For further information, please explore A21.org or connect with us on social media @A21southafrica.

About A21:

A21 is a global nonprofit organisation determined to eradicate human trafficking through awareness, intervention, and aftercare. Currently operating in 19 locations, 14 countries, A21 aims to combat modern-day slavery through a multi-dimensional operational strategy: Reach, Rescue, and Restore. Through partnerships and the efforts of supporters all over the globe, A21 truly believes that a multitude of victims can be identified and assisted, and perpetrators can be brought to justice. A21.org

