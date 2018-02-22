Tattoos for Cape Town

What to Expect in #SAITC2018 : South African International Tattoo Convention returns 23rd – 25th March 2018

Following in the wake of success of the 2017 show, The second annual South African International Tattoo Convention returns with an upscaled offering for 2018 that boasts a stylish and contemporary new venue that will play host to 80 of the world’s most reputable and respected tattoo artists arriving on the shores of Cape Town from 23rd – 25th March 2018.

The Vision

SAITC2018 provides a platform to showcase creative talent from all over the world, where artists have opportunity to connect with South African tattoo enthusiasts and members of the public, who can engage, explore and learn more about these virtuosos and their styles, as well as get tattooed on site! The exhibition space lends itself to a mainstream audience and focuses on ethical pillars of: community, respect and professionalism.

The convention also aims to inspire and educate; breaking stigmas about tattoo culture by showcasing this artform in an accessible and friendly show-format which includes attractive food, craft gin and beer gardens, bars, exhibitions and lifestyle vendors who bring elements of fashion, art and music into the mix.

“The tattooing community has been rapidly growing in popularity throughout the last years. We believe this is due to the acceptance of tattooing as a well-respected art form and introduction into mainstream media. The main objective of The South African International Tattoo Convention is to educate the public on health perspective and the correct way to approach getting a tattoo, as well as introducing the public to a wide range of new styles and cultures.” Says founder Waldo Del Rocca.

How To Get Tattooed at #SAITC2018

Pre-book to avoid disappointment! Artist bookings are open and slots fill up fast, to ensure you get a session with your favourite tattooer, head to the South African International Tattoo Convention website and book by emailing the artist directly, before the convention, to start discussing the process and your design and tattoo placement. Find the Artist’s Page here www.southafricantattooconvention.com.

“WALK-UPS are also welcome! If you’re comfortable with throwing caution to the wind, buy your tickets to the convention and find an artist on site between 23th – 25th March 2018. Spontaneously select a piece you love and get small, quick sketches and pieces of work known as “flash” designs without needing to pre-plan or pre-book.

The Venue

The Lookout at V&A Waterfront, Cape Town represents the direction in which SAITC has grown. Moving into a bright and welcoming venue aids the show in appealing to a broader audience of tattoo enthusiasts with more areas for activations, exhibitions, food, live music and fashion vendors. Light pours into this beautiful space, so tattoo artists’ work can be viewed and admired by show-goers. The venue also allows for improved flow between indoor and outdoor spaces where bars and seating areas integrate seamlessly into the event. The deck bar area welcomes guests to linger a little longer and enjoy the view of the ocean accompanied by music and some of the best craft sprits & beers South Africa has to offer.

Tickets

Tickets are available at https://southafricantattooconvention.com/tickets

Friday Ticket R195

Saturday Ticket R280

Sunday Ticket R240

Weekend Ticket R590 – *includes a collector’s pin

#SAITC2018 Times

23 March 2108 – 17:00pm –21:00pm

24 March 2018– 11:00am – 22:00pm

25 March 2018– 11:00am – 21:00pm

Social Media Links

Facebook The South African International Tattoo Convention

Instagram @sa_tattooconvention #saitc2018

Twitter @sa_tattoocon #saitc2018

Website www.southafricantattooconvention.com

Press Contact

Issued by: Panache Communications

Contact: Katie Coetzee or Kirsten Hopwood

Katie@panachecommunications.co.za or Kirsten@panachecommunications.co.za

Twitter

@PanacheCommsSA

Instagram

@PanacheCommunications

Email: Katie@panachecommunications.co.za