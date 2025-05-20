Tavern Transformation is vital and here!

Domestos is committed to ensuring that all school children have access to clean and safe toilets through its Cleaner Toilets, Brighter Futures (CTBF) programme, which was launched in 2017. The goal is to improve access to proper and safe sanitation for ​school learners, prevent toilet loss, and empower school cleaners, teachers, and​ the greater school communities. More than 2,000 schools​ nationwide have received training and resources to maintain these toilet facilities effectively. Overall, the CTBF programme has positively impacted over 900,000 learners by improving access to proper sanitation facilities.

​This year, Domestos aims to support 300 schools in Gauteng Province through the CTBF programme. To effectively promote hygiene and sanitation, Domestos will continue to collaborate with its partners, the Department of Basic Education and Baby Soft. Together, they will empower cleaners, teachers, and schools to manage their facilities more productively and sustainably, helping to prevent toilet loss.

The unsung heroes are at the forefront of this movement – school cleaners. Each day, they work tirelessly, often behind the scenes, to ensure that these vital facilities remain clean and usable. Their dedication lies at the heart of the CTBF programme, allowing children to attend school with dignity and confidence.

The CTBF programme empowers these school champions by providing essential resources including cleaning materials, cleaning products, uniforms and protective gear, as well as training. This comprehensive approach goes beyond infrastructure, focusing on sustaining a legacy of cleanliness and care.

“Investing in school communities is key”, says Queen Mgobhozi, Purpose Strategist for Power Brands and Partnerships and Social Impact Lead at Unilever South Africa. “We create lasting change by fostering a sense of pride and ownership among school communities.”

The numbers tell a compelling story. In schools where the CTBF programme has been implemented, there has been a remarkable 25% increase in toilet usage. Children feel more comfortable and confident using clean and well-maintained facilities.​ There is also a lower rate of children missing school due to illness, which is often through the spread of germs.

“I learnt a lot about cleanliness​, and I will take it into account since I engage with school visitors daily. After today’s training session, the learners will also benefit because I’ll pass on the knowledge​, teaching them about clean toilets and the importance of washing their hands. Today was also the first time I used Domestos, and I saw how it actively kills 99.9% of germs – I will continue using it!”, shared a grateful cleaner from Enkolweni Primary School in Gauteng Province.

This sentiment reflects the profound impact of improved sanitation and how training and exposure to effective products empower cleaners to improve hygiene and share knowledge with learners.

This work extends beyond the classroom. When consumers choose Domestos for their homes, they join a larger movement, supporting the CTBF programme with each purchase. They become advocates for change, helping to create a healthier, safer future for South Africa’s children.

“Real change occurs not just in grand gestures but in the small, daily acts of care and responsibility.” Mgobhozi emphasises. “Together, we can significantly improve the well-being of our school children. Together, we are #Unstoppable.”

