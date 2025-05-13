Tavern Transformation is vital and here!

HEINEKEN Beverages is calling on the media to spotlight a bold, ground-breaking effort reshaping township taverns into safer, more sustainable and economically vibrant community hubs.

Through its Tavern Transformation Programme, HEINEKEN is not just upgrading venues – it’s shifting taverner and patron mindsets around responsible alcohol consumption, safety, and inclusive economic growth.

Over 240 taverns already transformed across 8 provinces

Programme scaled to support 1,000 taverns by 2028

More than R38 million generated from new food revenue streams

On average, 7 jobs created per outlet

89% of outlets report job growth

HEINEKEN Beverages has committed R175 million to the initiative

Let’s reimagine township taverns not as problems – but as potential. Interviews and media access available.

In a bold show of its ongoing commitment to responsible alcohol trading and inclusive economic development, HEINEKEN Beverages hosted a high-level roundtable and media visit to two township taverns participating in the company’s Tavern Transformation Programme. The event brought together key industry stakeholders, government representatives, and members of the media to experience first-hand the potential of reimagining taverns as community-minded, economically viable enterprises.

Millicent Maroga, Corporate Affairs Director at HEINEKEN Beverages, emphasised the company’s view of taverns as part of a wider ecosystem: “We see tavern owners not just as traders, but as partners in building safer, more responsible and economically vibrant communities. Our vision is to enable them to run thriving businesses that comply with the law, prioritise safety, and serve as positive examples within their communities.”

Advocate Fati Manamela, Chief Director of the Gauteng Liquor Board (GLB), also commended the initiative: “What HEINEKEN Beverages is doing with the Tavern Transformation Programme is a significant step towards reshaping how we view and support township businesses. This kind of public-private collaboration is essential if we are to build a sustainable and inclusive economy.”

According to Gift Sedibeng, owner of Siga Culinary, “Our space has been upgraded, and the safety of our customers has improved. People now visit our establishment not just for the alcohol, but for the whole experience — from our food offering to having low- and no-alcohol options to choose from. It’s not just a place to buy alcohol anymore; it’s a place where the community can gather and socialise responsibly.”

The Tavern Transformation Programme is a key pillar of HEINEKEN Beverages’ broader ambition to make a positive, lasting impact in South Africa. It aligns with the company’s social responsibility commitments and recognises the role of the informal sector in creating jobs, fostering entrepreneurship, and enabling upward mobility.

This latest engagement marks a milestone in the programme’s journey, signalling HEINEKEN Beverages’ intent to build on pilot learnings, deepen industry collaboration, and extend support to more outlets in the months ahead.

About HEINEKEN Beverages

HEINEKEN Beverages is an alcohol beverage company that combines rich African heritage with international expertise. Built on the legacy of three great companies – Heineken, Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited – it brings together over 100 years of global experience, innovation and excellence across 70 iconic brands. Spanning 13 African markets, HEINEKEN Beverages is powered by great people and partnerships for sustainable growth. Our multi-category portfolio ranges from premium beer to wine, cider and spirits, offering something for every taste, occasion and consumer.