Taxi drivers at the heart of SA Heart’s new health awareness campaign

In celebration of World Heart Day, SA Heart®, has launched the “Check My Beat” campaign – a new initiative aimed at raising awareness about heart health and the importance of regular health screening. World Heart Month is celebrated worldwide annually in September. The World Heart Federation, of which SA Heart® is a member, and who in part supports this initiative, calls on national cardiac associations to raise awareness during this month.

A heartbeat of the nation

South African taxi drivers are responsible for transporting millions of commuters daily, but their work involves long hours of sitting and often unhealthy lifestyle habits. As a result, they are particularly vulnerable to cardiovascular diseases (CVD).

The motivation behind the Check My Beat campaign comes from the fact that many taxi drivers, who spend long hours behind the wheel, are not only the heartbeat of the nation but also share a deep love for music. Music keeps them going during the long hours on the road, just like a healthy heart keeps our bodies running smoothly.

The campaign taps into this connection by associating heart health with the rhythm of life, encouraging drivers to “Check My Beat” to ensure their heart is in sync with the pulse of their daily grind.

Last week Heart health screenings took place amongst Taxi drivers in Johannesburg where 160 drivers were screened, this included blood pressure, glucose level and cholesterol checks, as well as questionnaires on eating habits and exercise routines. These screening results were then used to create personalised heart health music tracks, generated by advanced AI technology. You can listen to these Heart Health Tracks and vote for your favourite one on checkmybeatsa.com

Dr. David Jankelow, past president of SA Heart, says, “World Heart Day is a reminder that our heart is the engine of our existence, and by nurturing it with healthy habits, we fuel a longer, stronger and more fulfilling life.”

This extraordinary campaign was led by SA Heart®, supported by key partners Anglo American, Jozi My Jozi, Cipla, Wits University, Betway Cares, Nahana Foundation, World Heart Federation, and Brandmed’s Syntro-P app.

Partners in heart health

The success of the Check My Beat campaign hinges on the collaboration of numerous partners.

“We are working together to ensure taxi drivers, vendors and passengers – the lifeblood of our city – receive the care and attention they deserve,” says Professor Eric Klug, president of SA Heart®. “Like a taxi covering many miles, our bodies need care and investment in good practices to keep our hearts healthy.”

Jozi My Jozi, a movement that ignites hope and pride in the city, recognises that taxi drivers are the heartbeat of Johannesburg. Their partnership with Check My Beat is a testament to their commitment to the people who keep the city moving.

The Nahana Foundation, the creative force behind the campaign, donated all design and marketing efforts to spread the message of heart health across the nation. Anglo American donated state-of-the-art mobile clinics, and security which enabled screenings in a secure and professional setting.

Cipla, one of the earliest partners, provided the consumables for the screenings and supported the training and marketing efforts. One of the highlights of the Check My Beat campaign is the use of an innovative technology that is powered by the Syntro-P app from Brandmed. Available for download in the Apple App and Google Play Stores, this app uses infrared technology on a smartphone to screen individuals without the need for traditional heart rate cuffs, making it possible to conduct screenings quickly and effectively, even in busy taxi ranks.

Students from the Wits University School of Therapeutic Sciences played a key role in the screenings, combining traditional screening methods with this powerful technology, to ensure that each driver received a comprehensive assessment of their heart health.

Betway Cares contributed significantly by supported the initiative and a far-reaching media campaign including awareness adverts on national radio and social channels.

A call to action on World Heart Day

SA Heart® is calling on all South Africans to take their heart health seriously. “This World Heart Day, we are not only screening the taxi community but aiming to make a lasting impact by creating awareness and promoting healthy lifestyles across the country,” says Professor Klug.

SA Heart believes that together with its partners the Check My Beat campaign is an important vehicle for cardiovascular awareness for all living in South Africa.

For more information about SA Heart® and the Check My Beat campaign, please visit: SA Heart Website. For global statistics and more information on World Heart Day, please visit the World Heart Federation. Should you require clinical intervention/advise regarding your heart heath, please visit your local clinic.