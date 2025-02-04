TEARS Foundation Launches Soothing the Nation campaign

TEARS Foundation, one of South Africa’s foremost anti-GBV organisations, now proudly launches the Soothing the Nation campaign — a deeply moving initiative designed to confront the country’s gender-based violence (GBV) crisis – by taking a step back and letting people know that there is in fact somewhere for them to turn… a place they can trust. The work done by TEARS Foundation by offering free, confidential help 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, acts as a soothing lullaby that can be heard across the nation by survivors of all types of abuse.

TEARS Foundation has become a national symbol of hope. The organisation is celebrated for its pioneering work in crisis intervention, survivor advocacy, counselling, and education, creating pathways to safety and recovery for countless individuals. Its robust network connects survivors to emergency shelters, medical care, child-friendly centres, and legal assistance. Their team provides hands-on support with police follow-ups, protection order applications, and strategies for safely exiting abusive environments.

Leveraging innovative technology, TEARS Foundation connects survivors to critical resources through multiple platforms, ensuring help is always just a call or click away:

Toll-Free Helpline: Call 08000 TEARS (08000 83277) for immediate, confidential support.

Free USSD Service: Dial *134* 7355# for SMS-based assistance locating nearby support facilities.

Direct Line: Reach out on 010 590 5920 (standard rates apply).

WhatsApp: Send your message to 066 435 3108.

Support Locator: Visit tears.storefind.mobi to locate local support centres.

Email Support: Contact info@tears.co.za for additional guidance.

By combining innovation, compassion, and tireless dedication, TEARS Foundation ensures that no survivor faces violence alone.

In South Africa we have great laws addressing our gender-based violence (GBV) problem, but we fall very short on implementation and accountability. As a result, very few of these laws help with the aftermath of rape while the body and mind try to process the devastation of sexual violence.

Our system is broken and subsequently there is very little trust in it and often people do not know where to turn to in order to get help.

“To help victims get the support they need, we need to change the way we view and help survivors. They are not a statistic or a trend. They are broken people who, besides carrying the trauma of abuse, often also carry the burdens of not being believed, the stigma, the shame, the self-blame, and the fear of retaliation,” says Mara Glennie, founder and CEO of TEARS Foundation and a GBV survivor and advocate.

All these factors work together to silence the victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, rape, child abuse and all other forms of GBV, despite the countless calls for victims to speak up about their abuse, to break the silence, to take action. It is no surprise that these are sometimes not heeded when victims might not know who they can trust to hear them, believe them and help them without judgement.

The Soothing the Nation video was produced by creative communications agency DarkMatter, with assistance from sound engineer Kevin Leicher at Jazzworx and Johannesburg Queer Chorus on vocals.

