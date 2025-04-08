Mamosa Educational Centre Empowers Teenage Mothers – By Tholakele Mbonani

By Tholakele Mbonani

Teenage pregnancy remains a significant challenge in our society, often leading to school dropouts, unemployment, and limited opportunities for young mothers.

Recently, Mamosa Educational Centre, a private school in Duduza, Gauteng, hosted an intervention titled “A Conversation with Teenage Mothers.” Instead of merely addressing the issue as a problem, Mamosa aimed to create a solution-driven initiative focused on:

Empowerment

Mentorship

Skills development for teenage mothers

The reality is that these young women are already mothers. Some have left school, others face unemployment, and many struggle to find a way forward.

The question is:

1) How do we bridge the gap and provide them with a second chance?

2) How do we ensure that they are given the necessary tools to not only survive but thrive?

Mamosa Educational Centre’s founder, Mamsi Mashinini, took the lead in organizing this event, inviting key stakeholders—including teenage mothers, social workers, gender-based violence (GBV) advocates, and media representatives—to participate in the dialogue. The aim was to provide a safe and supportive environment where these young mothers could share their experiences, receive guidance, and explore opportunities for growth.

“I was a teenage mother myself, and today I own a school and am also a published author,” Mashinini shared, inspiring the young mothers in attendance.

She encouraged them to attend one-on-one sessions where she would personally guide them in returning to school, gaining new skills, and securing employment opportunities to improve their lives. She emphasized that education and self-development are powerful tools in breaking the cycle of poverty and hardship.

One of the panelists was Lucy Pule, a former teenage mother who bravely shared her journey of overcoming obstacles. “I admitted my mistakes. I had a child at the age of 16 and got married soon after—not because of poverty but due to peer pressure. It took me more than ten years to complete high school and university, but through determination, I did it. Today, I am a qualified teacher,” she said.

Also in attendance was Nokuthula Nqungane, a social worker based in Boksburg, Gauteng. She encouraged the young mothers to seek help and take advantage of available support systems.

“We have parenting skills programs and early prevention initiatives. We are here to assist you. If we are not able to help directly, we will refer you to the relevant people who can,” Nqungane assured the attendees. She emphasized the importance of mental health support and community networks in helping young mothers navigate their challenges effectively.

The intervention at Mamosa Educational Centre was not just a conversation but a lifeline, an opportunity for teenage mothers to rewrite their stories with hope, resilience, and empowerment. It highlighted the importance of education, mentorship, and emotional support in changing the trajectory of their lives.

Events like these remind us that with the right support and determination, a brighter future is always within reach.