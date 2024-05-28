TEFL Tales Celebrates South African Educators Making a Global Impact

The world’s most awarded TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) course provider, The TEFL Academy is thrilled to introduce “TEFL Tales,” a dynamic series that features some of their South African graduates who have taken the plunge and gone abroad to teach English. This series is all about showcasing the incredible journeys, experiences and cultural exchanges these teachers have had while teaching English as a Foreign Language around the globe.

“TEFL Tales” are more than language teaching stories. They point towards cultural nuances, acceptance of diversity and global citizenship. South Africa is deeply embedded in the international arena and the experiences of The TEFL Academy graduates abroad, that is, global education practices and cross-cultural exchange, can be adapted and applied locally

From these inspiring stories, South Africans can see how teaching English abroad can turn out as a “life-changing experience” for both teachers and students.

Key Stories from TEFL Tales:

Janekse van der Merwe teaching in China

Jean-Marie Robertson teaching in the Eastern Cape

Nomhle Sibiya teaching in Vietnam

For several reasons, South African TEFL teachers are in high demand around the globe; strong educational background, neutral English accent, international experience, cultural diversity as well as adaptability due to their own diverse and often challenging local environments.

These factors combine to make South African TEFL teachers some of the most valued and sought-after teachers globally in the education market.

As the demand for certified South African English teachers overseas reaches very high levels, The TEFL Academy continues to offer support and guidance to graduates, even after they complete the course. They assist graduates in navigating the job market and securing fulfilling roles globally.

5 top places for South Africans to teach English abroad – and how much you could earn per month:

United Arab Emirates

R95,640 – R239,100: Japan R35,718 – R44,450: Oman R31,750 – R65,087; South Korea R23,800 – R25,790; Taiwan; R21,800 – R34,720

Acquiring TEFL certification can place South Africans abroad, travelling, working and earning foreign currency with little tertiary education or work experience.

“TEFL Tales” is more than just a series; it’s a movement that celebrates the power of education and the human spirit to adapt, teach and learn across cultures. We welcome educators, students and culturally curious individuals in South Africa and beyond to explore these stories and be inspired by the global TEFL community,” concluded Rhyan O’Sullivan, Managing Director at The TEFL Academy.

The TEFL Academy is South Africa’s leading provider of combined level 5 TEFL courses, regulated by Ofqual (UK government) and internationally recognised.

To learn more about TEFL Academy’s programs and the incredible work the TTA graduates are doing around the world, visit their website at www.theteflacademy.com