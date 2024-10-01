Temu Helps Cape Town Therapist Provide Affordable Mental Health Care

A Cape Town therapist shares on social media how play therapy can help people decompress, addressing stress and focus issues.

Affordable online marketplaces like Temu offer a variety of fidget toys as useful therapeutic tools.

From treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) to helping adults manage stress, Cape Town-based therapist Sue-Lee Henning uses an unexpected tool in her therapy sessions: fidget toys.

Henning shares her approach on social media, drawing from her professional experience to highlight how fidget toys can be both therapeutic and calming. Her goal is to raise awareness and encourage others to incorporate this playful, stress-relieving tool into their everyday routines.

“Fidget toys can be highly beneficial in counseling, as they provide a tactile outlet for managing stress, anxiety, and restlessness,” Henning said. “I’m glad to see that people are gradually recognizing the role of play therapy in promoting relaxation and emotional regulation.”

Play therapy can be effective but may become costly. To keep mental health resources affordable, professionals like Henning are turning to online marketplaces such as Temu to source tools like fidget toys. By allowing consumers to buy directly from manufacturers, Temu offers a cost-effective option, helping ensure that essential mental health tools remain accessible to people of all income levels.

Helping kids cope with ADHD

One of Henning’s early patients to benefit from play therapy was a teenager living with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

At first, she struggled to get him to open up and talk to her. “He just could not sit still,” she says.

This changed when she let him play with a toy drum set in her office. Once he was able to keep his hands busy, he was not only having fun but he finally found it easy to speak to her for the first time in three sessions. “It was mind-blowing to me,” she said.

Speaking about trauma is difficult and overwhelming, according to Henning. That’s why creating an environment where patients can relax is essential. The repetitive motion and sensory stimulation from toys can promote relaxation and emotional regulation, making it easier for individuals to engage in the therapeutic process.

She would start each session by sitting on the floor with her patients and if they’re curious about the toys, she lets them pick one to play with.

The most popular toys in her practice have one thing in common: they were discovered on Temu, as Sue-Lee shares on her social media profile. From novelty decompression cubes, keychain fidget toys and plush squeeze toys, these toys are in high demand from those who come to her for mental health help.

“I shop on Temu at least once a month to get toys and office supplies among others,” Henning shared.

Being able to get these items on a user friendly and secure app, gives her the peace of mind she needs to be there for her patients when they desperately need her.

Play therapy not just for kids

Play therapy also helps adolescents and adults too. Henning uses social media to share tips on breathing exercises and mindfulness to guide people through stress and burnout.

As an adolescent mental health specialist, she recognises that teens don’t really come to sessions by choice so they have their guard up in her sessions.

Online marketplace comes in handy

The wide and affordable range of toys available on online marketplaces like Temu allows Henning to make play therapy an effective tool for her patients without stretching her budget. Even when she isn’t present, patients leave her sessions with strategies to cope in the real world.

“I should own shares in Temu at this point,” she laughs because many of her office decor personal items are sourced from the app.

Among her favourites are storage containers, curtain ties and decorative items for the office.