Thapelo Santie: the magnificent township art professor that is changing the lives of the youth – By Mzwandile Prince Mamaila

By Mzwandile Prince Mamaila

Thapelo Santie was born and raised in the community of Thembisa and has made it his mission to change the lives of the South African youth using arts and creativity. Thembisa is one of the largest townships in Gauteng, accommodating a variety of cultures, and is well known for being one of the townships that pioneered the South African music genre known as Kwaito as well as the Pantsula dance, which was a form of expression and resistance against the apartheid government.

As a Pantsula dancer and a lover of the arts and entertainment industry, Santie grooms young children from 6 years to become Pantsula dancers, visual artists, and poets in a registered NPO called Wattville Arts Production. Santie describes this NPO as a youth-based organization that aims to deter the social ills in townships, such as drug abuse, crime, teenage pregnancy, and unemployment. Children are exposed to peer pressure, social media, and the internet and are bound to come across immoral teachings. Therefore, he believes that access to art in townships keeps people occupied and prevents the occurrence of the above-mentioned social ills.

Santie began his journey in grade 6. He was inspired by multiple artists in his community. He states that arts were common in Thembisa, and he was highly supported, encouraged, and motivated by his family and community. He describes himself as a “self-taught” artist as he acquired his dancing skills by observing and teaching himself the tricks and traits required to become a dancer. He then studied Drama and Dance at the Tshwane University of Technology. Unfortunately, he did not complete his qualification due to behaviour changes, peer pressure, and distractions common in adolescence. However, that did not stop Santie from upskilling his talent. He continued to register for short courses in art institutions such as the Sibikwa Arts Centre and the National School of the Arts. That has led him to be the director of the Wattville Arts Production, Marketing, and Liaising Officer of Bainketseng Sefapano Music Production and the EarthQueens Pantsula Dancers. He further learned administrative, production, and entrepreneurial skills.

The Wattville Arts Production focuses on enhancing the talents and skills of young artists, ensuring that they can monetize their talents and break the chain of poverty and unemployment. Apart from applying for funding, the NPO participates in national and regional competitions and gigs. Some of their highlights include traveling to Hubei in China, participating in the opening of the 2010 African Cup of Nations in Angola, and traveling to Canada with the United Nations in 2012. They have also partnered with South African entities that share similar sentiments of seeking to eliminate township social ills, such as Soul City and Rise. He also assists his learners with applying for higher educational courses to ensure that the learners acquire the necessary skills after high school.

“I was passionate and very disciplined,” he says “I believe that has kept me going from grade 6 to this day.” He also highlights how attitude plays an important role in growing as an artist and advises the youth to respect their parents, be disciplined, remain perseverant, and listen to their hearts. “If one can accomplish emotional discipline and morals, one can achieve magnificent things as one will be able to work with others.”