The 5th Nation Brand Forum to catalyse South Africa’s economic recovery and global competitiveness

Johannesburg, South Africa – 16 September 2021: The Minister in the Presidency and Brand South Africa are to host the fifth instalment of the annual Nation Brand Forum, which will bring together a wide range of stakeholders to chart the way forward to realise the goals of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP), with the objective to revive and revitalise the South African economy post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The forum, to be hosted under the theme ‘Believe in South Africa: Reflect, Rebuild, and Reassure’ will be held on the Tuesday, 28 September 2021 as a hybrid event with a the speakers and limited audience at the Sandton Convention Center in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and streamed live globally.

This year’s Nation Brand Forum, which will highlight the importance of collaborative efforts to boost investment, trade and tourism for South Africa, features confirmed eminent decision-makers such as the host and executive authority of Brand South Africa, Honourable Minister Mondli Gungubele, the General Secretary of the AfCFTA, Honourable Wamkele Mene; Simon Anholt, who has advised the Presidents, Prime Ministers, monarchs and governments of nearly sixty countries, cities and regions, helping them to engage more productively and imaginatively with the international community; Professor Bonang Mohale, the new president of BUSA and Dr. Ryan Noach, the CEO of Discovery Health.

The Forum, with its central theme, ‘Believe in South Africa: Reflect, Rebuild, and Reassure’, is happening at an important juncture in the country’s efforts to rebuild and reposition South Africa through the pandemic.

“We have convened this year’s Nation Brand Forum to collectively and constructively reflect on the challenges facing our country and to reassure investors and all stakeholders that South Africa has appropriate and robust policies to re-build a resilient and inclusive economy and that it remains an attractive destination for investment, trade and tourism,” says Sithembile Ntombela, Brand South Africa’s Acting CEO.

