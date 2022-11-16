The Assumption Nutrition Centre empowers the underprivileged children of Makhanda – By Mzwandile Mamaila

By Mzwandile Mamaila

Source: Facebook

Makhanda, formerly Grahamstown, has a rich history. At the centre of the 1820 Settlers movement and the major British garrison during the 100 year Frontier wars, its Victorian architecture has deep tradition. Makanda also became a city renowned for its schools and university and enjoys a rich academic heritage. Once a prosperous, but Apartheid styled town with spatial planning challenges, it has, in recent times, been beset by municipal failure which has placed considerable pressure on the wider Makhanda community.

It is against this background that organisations like The Assumptions Nutrition Centre have been set up to provide a feeding program and afterschool class in Joza, 348 Vellem street, Makhanda.

Since 1992 the Assumption Nutrition Centre has fed underprivileged learners in Joza. The centre opened after a plea from local teachers and leaders after it became evident that school learners were struggling to concentrate at school due to malnutrition. The Assumption Sisters set about providing breakfast and lunch for the underprivileged learners and assisting them with schoolwork.

Sister Regina Chilanga, the manager assistant at the centre, explains why the children are highly dependent on these meals. For some, these are the only meals they receive during the entire day.

They have a register of 103 children and 85 daily attendees. The meals are prepared by Monica Kley, housemother of the centre since 2013 who defines herself as a “childcare worker” and finds joy in cooking for the children and looking after them.

Daily, Kley prepares a breakfast porridge and a sandwich which they carry to school. Lunch varies, and every day is different. From samp and beans to vegetables and fish, the children begin their afterschool classes with a nutritious meal.

Kley believes this centre is necessary for the community of Makhanda, “It is necessary to alleviate the social ills that exist in so many per communities, particularly absent parents and substance abuse.”.

The afterschool class is run by six ladies who assure that every learner receives the assistance they need focusing particularly on Grades 4 – 7 learners with Mathematics, literacy, and many more subjects. Physical education class takes place every Thursday, including dancing, sports, and playing.

Zodwa Libi is one of the ladies assisting the children with their schoolwork every Monday – Friday. Working at the centre for more than five years, she always enjoys positive feedback from the children and their parents. Libi explains how some children come to the centre struggling with reading and writing and how she identifies the astounding improvements as time proceeds.

At the corner of Vellem street The Assumptions Nutrition Centre is a haven for children. Innocent young faces, energy, and enthusiasm to learn are clearly apparent to the visitor. We urge you to connect with the centre and keep up with their weekly activities on their Facebook page.

Facebook: Assumption Nutrition Centre