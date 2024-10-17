The best young innovators are set to compete at an international school-level robotics and coding challenge in South Africa

Resolute Roboticon is an inter-school coding and robotics competition that directly engages 70 schools and over 600 students from South Africa and abroad. Schools as far as the UAE will be participating, either in person or virtually, in the third consecutive annual event, taking place on 19 October 2024 at Heartfelt Arena, Pretoria.

Resolute Education holds the exclusive rights to the event which ties into its partnership with Oxford University Press South Africa. The ongoing collaboration stems from a shared commitment to revolutionise South Africa’s primary and secondary education system by integrating Coding and Robotics into school curricula, grow the STEM community and prepare the nation’s youth for future jobs that have yet to be created.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023’s projections show that 65% of children entering primary school today will eventually work in jobs that don’t currently exist. While the Department of Basic Education has mandated the integration of Coding and Robotics into the educational system, challenges such as resource limitations and a shortage of skilled teachers persist.

Resolute Education and Oxford University Press South Africa’s partnership helps schools implement Coding and Robotics regardless of shortages in infrastructure and teacher skills. “Working together has made it possible for us to apply our knowledge of localised content and teacher training and deliver on our mission to continue moving education forward,” says Yolandi Farham, Product Director at Oxford University Press South Africa.

To date, 362 schools have implemented Resolute Education’s material into their school curriculum.

“We want to take what is happening in the classroom and apply it to real-world experiences outside the classroom. It’s amazing to see parents witness their kids interacting with, facing, and overcoming challenges during the competition,” says Gareth Thompson, Co-Founder and CPO of Resolute Education.

Competition categories are mostly divided by age groups.

The Novice Emergency Responders Challenge involves children aged five to nine, who design, build, and programme robots to “save the day” in the City of the Future. The Apprentice Disaster Response Challenge is for Grades 4 to 6, where pupils work together to rescue a robot in a quake-hit city. For the same age group, the Apprentice Innovators Challenge encourages pupils to create robotic solutions for natural disaster management. The Advanced Innovators Challenge prompts them to develop similar solutions at a more advanced level. Winners walk away with impressive tech prizes to help them take the next step in their coding exploration.

Schoolchildren and their parents can register for the event here.

About Resolute Education

Resolute Education is a South African-based international provider of educational products and services, specialising in robotics and coding. The ed-tech startup was founded by Rajesh Pasungili Ramakrishnan and Gareth Thomson in 2019, and is dedicated to preparing today’s youth for the future with engaging and interactive courses in coding, engineering, and data sciences. Their curriculum, suitable for K-12 students and tertiary learners, integrates into school programmes, extracurricular programmes, and their online academy, combining hardware and software education to enhance creative and practical skills. Beyond technology proficiency, Resolute Education focuses on critical thinking, teamwork, problem-solving, perseverance, and collaborative skills, essential for future employability in the ever-evolving technological landscape.

About Oxford University Press South Africa

OUPSA (Pty) Ltd. (2018), with a centennial legacy, is a premier educational publisher committed to uplifting communities through the power of education. Renowned as South Africa’s leading dictionary and literacy publisher, OUPSA specialises in curriculum-compliant materials, extending from school to Higher Education, crafted by local experts in 11 languages. Their holistic approach, beyond publishing, involves supporting educators with resources and training, ensuring impactful learning experiences. Ethical integrity, sustainability, and continuous innovation are prioritised in their operations. Profits generated are meticulously reinvested in education, research, and scholarship, echoing our unwavering dedication to supporting educational excellence and societal betterment.