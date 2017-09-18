The Boerewors Queen!

Malamulele woman crowned as SA’s boerewors champion

(13 September 2017) A 32-year old woman from Malamulele, Limpopo, makes the best boerewors in South Africa. Queen Mathebula was crowned the winner of the 25th annual Championship Boerewors competition and her recipe – South Africa’s number one boerewors – will be available in all Shoprite and Checkers stores nationwide from Friday, 15 September 2017.

“It’s fourth time lucky for me,” beamed Mathebula. “I feel so privileged and honoured to have been a part of this esteemed competition and to have made it to the top.”

Along with the sought-after title of SA’s No.1 Boerewors Champion, Mathebula has also won the grand prize of a brand new Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Double Cab Raised Body Raider.

The other two finalists were James Lebepe (34) from Atteridgeville, Gauteng and Moses Mathebula (29) from Lenyenye, Limpopo. All three finalists received gift hampers from sponsors Coca Cola, All Gold and Simba, as well as vouchers from Shoprite and Checkers stores.

Mathebula was revealed as the 2017 Championship Boerewors winner following an exciting charity rugby match between a team of former national players and some current rugby world champions.

Ex-Springbok Bakkies Botha came out of retirement to lead the ‘Braai Legends’ in a friendly touch rugby game against the ‘Braai Champs’, captained by Stephan Dippenaar. The charity match was in aid of the VUSA Academy, a rugby and academic upliftment programme based in the community of Langa.

As a business with heart, Shoprite reaches out to and supports local communities. To this end, a charity angle was introduced to the Championship Boerewors winner’s announcement three years ago and in 2017, Shoprite is supporting the VUSA Academy by coming on board as a food partner to ensure that the 80 children who participate in this programme, receive a nutritious meal every day.

Shoprite’s partnership with VUSA forms part of its extensive hunger relief programme, the core focus of the retailer’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives. Shoprite’s vision is ultimately to establish food gardens at the VUSA Academy’s four beneficiary schools in Langa, so that they may have access to a sustainable food source.

2017 CHAMPIONSHIP BOEREWORS COMPETITION – FACTSHEET

OVERVIEW

The annual Championship Boerewors competition is about the search for South Africa’s very best boerewors recipe.

For the past 25 years, Shoprite and Checkers have hosted the Championship Boerewors competition in order to find and present South African consumers with the country’s number one boerewors.

Over the years the Championship Boerewors title has been held by South Africans from all walks of life, from housewives to butchery managers, and even by a (then) 13-year old primary school learner.

Between 1993 and 2000 it was an internal competition and only Shoprite or Checkers employees could enter.

The country’s very best boerewors recipe can only be found if all South Africans are allowed to participate, so from 2001 the Championship Boerewors competition has also been open to members of the public.

In addition to offering customers the lowest prices, Shoprite is also a business with heart who reaches out to and supports local communities.

In line with this, a charity angle was introduced to the Championship Boerewors winner’s announcement three years ago and the annual charity rugby match has now become a highlight on the media calendar.

For the 2017 Championship Boerewors competition, Shoprite has partnered with the VUSA Academy, a rugby and academic upliftment programme based in the community of Langa.

Shoprite will be supporting the wonderful work that VUSA is already doing by coming on board as a food partner, to ensure that the 80 children who participate in this programme, receive a nutrious meal every day.

Shoprite’s vision is to establish food gardens at the VUSA Academy’s four beneficiary schools in Langa, so that they may have access to a sustainable food source.

This forms part of Shoprite’s extensive hunger relief programme, the core focus of the retailer’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives.

2017 COMPETITION AT A GLANCE

The South African Chefs Association (SACA) once again took charge of the judging process and ensured that all entries adhered to the guidelines for making truly traditional boerewors.

Hundreds of entrants battled it out at the six Champion Rounds held in KwaZulu-Natal, Free-State, Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng (two rounds) on 1 and 8 July 2017.

The three winning contestants from each Champion Round participated at the Top 18 Round on Saturday 22 July 2017 where the top three finalists were selected.

Between Friday, 18 August and Friday 8 September 2017 the top three recipes were made available in Shoprite and Checkers stores nationwide for the public to buy, braai, try and vote for their favourite.

It is the third year in the history of the competition that the public has been able to vote for their favourite boerewors. (Public voting was first introduced in 2015.)

The winner will be announced on Wednesday 13 September 2017.

South Africans will be able to buy the country’s very best boerewors – the new 2017 Championship Boerewors – in all Shoprite and Checkers stores nationwide from Friday, 15 September, just in time for Heritage Day celebrations.

2017 FINALISTS

Mpou James Lebepe (34) from Atteridgeville, Gauteng.

Queen Mathebula (32) from Malamulele, Limpopo.

Moses Mathebula (29) from Lenyenye, Limpopo.

INTERESTING FACTS

(For the financial year ended on 30 June 2017.)

A total of 10 483 646 km Championship Boerewors – the distance between Cape Town and Bangkok – was sold in the past year.

Using a standard 15cm piece of boerewors, we would have been able to make 69.8 million boerewors rolls.

The total weight sold is 5 947 074 kg.

TRADITIONAL BOEREWORS