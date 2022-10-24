The Devil is in the Detail – Catching the Corrupt!

Corruption and consequences Once a year, usually in August, I do an update on the fight against corruption. This year I delayed it because the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Shamila Batohi, committed in May to Parliament that nine ‘high-profile’ state capture cases would be brought to court by the end of September 2022. You can also listen to this article For your convenience, my latest article is also available in audio format (as well as text) so you can listen to it on the go. The article is presented in a Question & Answer format by the distinguished journalist, author and former Carte Blanche presenter,

Ruda Landman.