24
Oct

The Devil is in the Detail – Catching the Corrupt!

JP Landman

Political & Trend Analyst
Corruption and consequences

Once a year, usually in August, I do an update on the fight against corruption. This year I delayed it because the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Shamila Batohi, committed in May to Parliament that nine ‘high-profile’ state capture cases would be brought to court by the end of September 2022.

 
The article is presented in a Question & Answer format by the distinguished journalist, author and former Carte Blanche presenter,
Ruda Landman.

