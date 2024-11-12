The Dis-Chem Foundation launches hydroponic garden to promote nutrition and address food insecurity

The Dis-Chem Foundation is passionate about improving the lives of South Africans, it is therefore fitting that on the 21st anniversary of The Dis-Chem Foundation, it has launched its first hydroponic vegetable garden, marking an important step in its commitment to address nutritional needs within underserved communities in the country.

The Hydroponic Garden has the capability to grow 4 000 crops in under six weeks, with the system designed to generate an impressive variety of produce, including 1 728 leafy greens, 356 onions, 110 pepper plants, 110 chili plants, 40 tomato plants, 40 sugar snap peas as well as 40 bean plants amongst others. These crops were intentionally selected to provide a comprehensive array of essential vitamins and minerals needed to fulfill a person’s full daily nutrient requirements, aiming to address the dietary deficiencies experienced by many South Africans.

Whilst The Dis-Chem Foundations primary objective is to provide nutrition to communities, the Hydroponics team; JP Brand, Seth Morgan, Elizabeth Thema with the assistance from Ken Fairweather have taken the high cost of hydroponic systems into consideration, realizing that it is unaffordable for those who need it most and have created a system with parts that can be obtained from local hardware stores making replacing and maintaining these systems affordable.

The garden operates on a highly efficient hydroponic system, using up to 95% less water than traditional farming methods. While producing more crops per square meter and providing constant harvest of nutritional food ensuring the beneficiaries receive fresh produce weekly.

Brand and Morgan shared the technical aspects of the system, explaining that the water is gravity fed into the top of the vertical towers which allows for dissolved organic nutrients to be delivered directly to plant roots ensuring optimal nutrient uptake, this increases the rate of plant growth by up to 30%. All the water is collected at the bottom of the towers and then diverted to a sump tank where it is then pumped back to the nutrient supply tank by a small pool pump, creating a closed system.

On the evening of the launch, Lynette Salzman, said, “approximately one in four children go to bed hungry in South Africa, highlighting the need for sustainable solutions to food insecurity. The Dis-Chem Foundation’s hydroponic garden will play an important role in addressing this issue by providing fresh, nutrient-rich produce starting with Ubuhle Bezwe Children’s Home and Soup Kitchen in Tembisa, being the first recipient of many who will be supported by the Hydroponic Garden as well as installing hydroponic systems nationwide. We may not be able to feed the whole of South Africa, but perhaps we could teach all our communities to feed itself,” concluded Lynette.