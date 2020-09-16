On 21 September, 2020, Johannesburg – The fifth annual SA Bartending Accolades Recognition (BAR) Awards honours the fallen and surviving heroes of the local South Africa bar industry as the country emerges from lockdown and bars start reopening this month.

The SA BAR Awards will be held as an online event this year, with nominees and their fans experiencing the event programme through regional watch parties, celebrating the exceptional talent that exists in the local drinks industry. We would be honored to have you join us for this virtual event to witness the shining and innovative stars of the South African Bar industry. Please see the invite below which will be followed by a link once you have confirmed your attendance.