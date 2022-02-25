The Fourth South African Investment Conference Press Briefing

Preparations for the fourth South African Investment Conference (SAIC) scheduled for Johannesburg on 24 March 2022 have commenced. Accordingly, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr. Ebrahim Patel invites members of the media to a briefing at GCIS in Pretoria. The briefing will be held on 28 February 2022.

The South African Investment Conference is part of government’s investment drive to attract R1.2 trillion over five years. Since the first investment conference in 2018, South Africa has attracted R770 billion worth of investments across a wide range of economic sectors.

Of significance this year’s conference is happening as the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, government remains optimistic that a strong partnership with private sector will help galvanise economic growth. Among other objectives, the SAIC will profile the strengths and comparative advantages that South Africa offers to investors and trade partners in a period of growing African integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The details of the media briefing are as follows:

Date: Monday, 28 February 2022

Time: 14h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House (GCIS), 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield

Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the SA Government Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channels.

Facebook: http://facebook.com/ GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/ GovernmentZA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/ GovernmentZA

25 FEBRUARY 2022