The GBETSROCKS Cricket Team Play It Forward at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital

Based in Paarl at Boland Park, The GbetsRocks Professional Cricket Team with JP Duminy, a former Protea player, as their Head Coach visited the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital on Friday, 16 September 2022. This team forms part of Cricket South Africa’s first division teams and won the CSA T20 League in the 2020/2022 Season! Boasting with a few SA Cricket players, such as Janneman Malan, thrilled and enthusiastically they took the time to interact with little patients and their families – handing out cuddly teddys and toys.

“The Rocks are more than just a cricket team; we are a large group of people with a big heart for the community and future cricket stars. Our visit is especially significant because the children see us as role models; if we don’t show them that you should always follow your dreams, work hard, and achieve whatever you set your mind to, who will? We believe in helping and supporting one another both on and off the field, and we are here today to help the little ones become the best versions of themselves at all times. Thank you once more for the opportunity to be a part of the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.” – Edwill Jacobs, spokesperson

JP Duminy and Siya Mahima with little patients from the Out-patients Burns Unit at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital

The ability to play sport as an occupation enables this team to achieve their highest level of performance. Play is also the primary and most significant occupation of a child and through play they develop critical physical, cognitive, social, and emotional skills. Children learn how to interact with their environment, people in their environment and heal through Therapeutic Play.

The Children’s Hospital Trust has embarked on a remarkable project that will develop safe and stimulating new multi-purpose Therapeutic Play areas at RCWMCH, which will cater for children of all ages and abilities, including outpatients, their caregivers and other family members as well as inpatients who are well enough to leave the ward supervised. This project is aimed to raise a total of R17.5million of which to date only R1million still need to be raised. 100% of donations will go towards building a magical and interactive Therapeutic Playground, which will provide each child with an escape from the reality of their traumatic associations and experiences.

The RCWMCH hospital sees approximately 250 000 high-risk and specialised medical cases each year – these cases are traumatic and often life-changing for little ones. Medical professionals who perform life-saving interventions on patients recognise the need for Therapeutic Play as it plays a crucial role in their journey to healing and living productive lives within society.

“Thank you to the GbetsRocks team who through their professional sport inspires the little ones to continue their journey to healing.” – Pauline Solomons, Donor Relationship Manager