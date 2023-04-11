The Glass Recycling Company has awarded schools countrywide for their outstanding performance in collecting glass during 2022

In first place KZN, second Eastern Cape and Third Western Cape, Gauteng schools did not make the top 3 this year.

Schools across the country had the opportunity to win cash prizes totalling R441 800 through The Glass Recycling Company’s (TGRC) Annual Schools Recycling Competition. As such, TGRC recently hosted prize-giving events at the winning schools.

In total, the winning 12 schools collected a phenomenal 246 642kg of glass, approximately the weight of 61 adult elephants. This is equal to a remarkable 739 926 glass bottles and jars.

The competition is intended for schools across the country that are committed to creating a recycling culture in their school and, by extension, in their communities. The schools which collected the most glass in each region won prizes for first place (R30 000), second place (R20 000), and third place (R10 000). Furthermore, the national winner receives a bonus prize of R20 000.

National first prize for 2022 was nabbed by Isnembe Secondary School in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, who won a total of R50,000 from TGRC as the overall winner of the competition. Isnembe Secondary School outperformed 11 other top regional winners by collecting 112 173 glass bottles and jars totalling 37 391kg for recycling. A weight equivalent to approximately 9 adult African elephants!

Little Eagles Play & Pre School in the Eastern Cape and Bergvliet Primary School in the Western Cape, were placed second and third respectively, and subsequently made the top 3 nationally.

Shabeer Jhetam, CEO of TGRC, explained that the purpose of the competition is to promote glass recycling in schools and communities at large. “We have hosted the national competition for the past 12 years. In fact, many of the schools win prizes year on year and are our repeat winners due to their diligence and belief in environmental education and behaviour change,”

Jhetam concluded by adding “We’re thrilled that more schools are taking part in the competition every year, showcasing their commitment to sustainability, and their dedication to making South Africa greener.”

Through the determination of these dedicated schools, TGRC has been able to divert millions of glass bottles and jars from ending up in landfills. The 2023 competition is underway. Schools can still submit applications for the 2023 Schools Recycling Competition. For more information about how to receive a free glass bank for your school to join the competition you can contact The Glass Recycling Company on 011 803 0767 or thandi@tgrc.co.za.

You can also visit the TGRC website for more info: www.tgrc.co.za. The competition is open to schools in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal including the greater Durban and Pietermaritzburg – in the eThekwini and Umsunduzi municipalities, Western Cape inclusive of the Cape Town Metro and the Winelands District Municipalities, as well as the Eastern Cape – Gqeberha and East London metros.

