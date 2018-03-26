The Glass Recycling Company rewards the hospitality sector for being green

During March, The Glass Recycling Company (TGRC) took time to acknowledge businesses in the hospitality industry in Johannesburg who have embraced glass recycling and made it an integral part of their business.

The Glass Recycling Company visited some of the top performing hospitality establishments to hand over engraved glass plaques in recognition of their inspiring green behavior. “We are very pleased to be able to reward and commend top performing establishments in the hospitality sector for their glass recycling efforts. We encourage the hospitality sector to recycle their glass (bottles and jars) and, while we are impressed by the trend of ‘being green’, we need more commitment from bars, restaurants and hotels. Ultimately, we need these venues to live their green credentials,” says CEO of The Glass Recycling Company, Shabeer Jhetam.

The ten venues and restaurants in Gauteng recognised for their glass recycling efforts, in no specific order are:

Casalinga (Muldersdrift)

Giles Pub (Craighall Park)

Jackson’s Real Food Market (Bryanston)

Morningside Country Club (Morningside)

Pirates Club (Greenside)

Society Eatery and Craft Bar (Fourways)

The Peech Hotel (Melrose North)

Tin Cup Driving Range and Restaurant (Alberton)

Whisk Wine Bar (Irene, Centurion)

Zoo Lake Sports Club (Parkwood)

“We encourage these establishments to continue recycling all their glass and take it to the next level, as it has a progressive impact on the environment. We challenge others to start recycling as it is one of the easiest ways for them to have a positive impact on the world in which we live,” concluded Jhetam.

TGRC is South Africa’s official organisation for promoting glass recycling with its core objective of keeping glass alive by promoting the practice of recycling this environmentally friendly packaging. Their strategic objectives also focus on the promotion of the reuse of returnable bottles; entrepreneur development and job creation; capacity building and development of synergies with all levels of Government as well as NGOs.

In twelve short years TGRC has increased the glass recycling rate from 18% to 41.5%

Shabeer Jhetam, CEO of The Glass Recycling Company and James Peech, Managing Director of The Peech Hotel

About TGRC:

TGRC is funded by our loyal shareholders who manufacture glass packaging or package their products in glass. While we do not physically recycle the glass, we strive to educate, enable, encourage and inspire our communities to separate their glass for recycling daily. Our focus is not only on consumers and their communities, but also on trade, industry and corporate South Africa. We also aim to uplift impoverished communities through job creation and skills development in the recycling sector.

TGRC believes in the infinite potential of glass to make a real and positive contribution to society. At TGRC we are committed to prove that glass recycling is worth the effort! For tips and advice like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheGlassRecyclingCo or visit our website www.tgrc.co.za