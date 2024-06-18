The Glass Recycling Company Supports 172 Waste Pickers in Soweto with PPE

In commemoration of National Environment Month this June, The Glass Recycling Company (TGRC), a leader in the glass recycling industry, has provided essential Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to 172 Waste Pickers in Meadowlands, Soweto. This contribution includes masks, gloves, and face shields aimed at ensuring the safety of Waste Pickers who play a crucial role in the recycling process.

Collectors or Waste Pickers are important to South Africa’s waste management industry. The South African Waste Pickers Association (SAWPA) estimates that there are more than 90,000 Waste Pickers across the country, many of whom are among the most vulnerable. TGRC’s PPE support aims to protect these essential workers and promote their well-being.

Shabeer Jhetam, CEO of The Glass Recycling Company, emphasised the positive impact of this initiative, stating, “This drive is an important step towards providing the necessary resources to ensure the safety of our glass and other recycling collectors. By equipping them with PPE, we can support their crucial work in a safer and more efficient manner.”

Beyond the immediate benefits for this project, TGRC’s goal is to raise awareness about the importance of recycling and to encourage greater participation in this vital industry. For many waste collectors and their families, recycling provides a source of income. Jhetam highlighted that glass collectors in Meadowlands can sell collected glass to Roodepoort’s Zama Zama Buyback Centre, which buys, sorts, and resells various glass materials. “Thanks to the PPE, their work will be made safer and more efficient,” Jhetam added.

Councillor Vhengani Munyayi from Meadowlands Soweto, who partnered with TGRC to support Waste Pickers, acknowledged the importance of this initiative. “As a community, we are grateful to The Glass Recycling Company for providing safety gear to our most vulnerable essential waste reclaimers. We look forward to continuing our collaboration in the future.”

The Glass Recycling Company remains dedicated to making a positive impact on both the environment and the lives of Waste Pickers in local communities. This PPE support is a testament to their ongoing commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.