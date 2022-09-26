The handing over ceremony of the new classroom building at Kurhula High School, Huntington, Bushbuckridge

The Sabi Sand Pfunanani Trust (SSPT) and its partners officially handed over the new building to the school, introducing the first brick building in the Huntington school.

On the 9th of September 2022, the Africa Foundation (AF) and its partners Sabi Sand Pfunanani Trust (SSPT), Andbeyond, and the Department of Education handed over the new classroom building at Kurhula High School, Huntington, Bushbuckridge. The Huntington community has a population of approximately 3500 living in 827 households.

The Huntington community did not have a high school. Learners from the village had to walk an average of seven kilometres a day to attend school at Mabarhule High School in neighbouring Lillydale and other surrounding areas. The school currently has a total of 559 enrolled learners.

This project aims to contribute to the development of the school by addressing classroom overcrowding. Currently, the school has prefabricated classrooms provided by the Department of Education. The newly built double classroom block is the first ever brick classroom at Kurhula High School, paving the way for future development.

The ceremony was graced by a number of guests including the Sabi Sand Nature Reserve CEO, Oscar Mthimkhulu, and Africa Foundation representatives, Andbeyond. The Department of Education, Mable Mashele, announced that the department will provide furniture for the classrooms. Amongst the dignitaries, the ceremony was attended by the Jongilanda Traditional Council member, induna Mr Mongwe.

In his remarks, Mr Oscar Mthimkhulu expressed his appreciation for the assistance from the people and the Government in the development of the education field. He also thanked the founders, Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, and Macsteel for providing funding support for this project. Also, encouraged learners to take opportunities provided by the school, especially the young generation to uplift the community.

The school principal, Gloria Ndlovu said, “it was crucial to expand the school and its facilities to uplift the learners’ environment, and the community”. Mr. Lotus Khoza applauded the successful completion of this project, which he attributed to the tireless efforts of the school and community from the beginning to completion.

There’s still more development planned for the future of Kurhula High School. The next phase of the project has been approved and development is underway.

Roli Matsabe – Marketing and PR Officer

Email – Communications@sabisand.co.za

ABOUT THE SABI SAND NATURE RESERVE

The Sabi Sand is a declared nature reserve in terms of South African protected areas legislation. It is managed by a voluntary association of landowners and forms part of the Greater Kruger National Park open ecosystem. The protected area of the Sabi Sand spans 62 000 hectares and is world-renowned for its leopard sightings and as a sanctuary for all of the Big Five mammals and more than 250 bird species. Home to a number of iconic safari lodges, the reserve owes its name to the Sabie River, which runs along its southern boundary, and the Sand River, which flows through it. Throughout its long history, the collaboration of land owners has developed an identity based on the ongoing and passionate conservation of wildlife and wilderness areas, as well as the development of surrounding communities through the Sabi Sand Pfunanani Trust. The Sabi Sand is globally recognised for its successful rhino and other endangered species anti-poaching initiatives, and actively partners with government, research and conservation bodies, multinational technology companies, local communities and neighbouring game reserves to collectively protect and preserve this unique treasure of African wilderness – for now, and future generations.