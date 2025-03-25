FYI Play it safe – By Yolanda du Toit

By Yolanda du Toit

The FYI play it safe app has been developed by tech entrepreneur Rachelle Best. This essential monitoring tool, available on Google Play Store, helps parents to monitor their children’s phones and keep them safer online.

The app runs in the background of the child’s device, scanning everything the child does on his/her device, including searches, games, and chats. The app then alerts the parent if there are any potentially harmful communications or activities such as cyberbullying, online predator contact, access to adult content, and mental health issues that affect teens, such as depression, self-harm, and suicide ideation.

Rachelle says she has been interested in technology for as long as she can remember. “I bought my first computer when I was twelve and wrote simple programs. After matric, I studied to be a chartered accountant, and this gave me the business skills I need to have a career in technology.” While she was studying part-time, she became part of one of the Big 4 accounting and consulting firms in the technology risk team where she became a business consultant and helped businesses to solve complex problems. “When I became a parent and realised the challenges for our children in a digital world, I developed FYI play it safe. This allows not only me but parents all over the world to intervene timeously should there be any harmful content that our children are subjected to.”

This early warning system helps parents to have open and productive communication with their children and act before situations develop into emergencies. “It is not a substitute for parental control apps but works in tandem with free apps such as Google Family Link. It just gives parents an extra, non-intrusive layer of protection when it comes to their children’s online activities.” It was important to Rachelle that her daughter still felt she respected her privacy and trusted her, so applications with full access to messages and other content were not an option to her.

Rachelle had interviews in her “Sip the Tea” podcast where children had the opportunity to openly discuss their experiences in the online world. “Children live in a challenging environment, and we need to help them to have a safe and balanced pathway in a digital world. It is our responsibility to teach them how to safely and effectively use technology. With this app, we help children and parents to have a trusting relationship where their privacy is respected, but their digital wellbeing is a priority.”