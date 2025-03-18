The Heidelberg Giant Pumpkin Festival Aims to Break World Record and Give Back to the Community

Heidelberg, Western Cape – March 2025 – The iconic Heidelberg Giant Pumpkin Festival, a beloved event in Heidelberg, Western Cape, returns from March 27 – 29, 2025, with an ambitious goal: to break the world record for the heaviest pumpkin. But while the festival will certainly make history with its colossal pumpkins, the true highlight of the weekend remains its unwavering commitment to charity and community support.

Held just 275 km from Cape Town, the Heidelberg Giant Pumpkin Festival has grown from a fun, quirky competition into one of the region’s most anticipated annual events. Since the first giant pumpkin competition in 2008 (with a winning pumpkin of 47kg), the competition has evolved into a festival that focuses on raising funds for vital local projects, especially schools and community initiatives. This year, there’s an added thrill – organisers are hoping to see the scale tipped on the world record for the heaviest pumpkin.

