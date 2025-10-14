The Hidden Teachers of SA Press Release, World Teachers’ Day, Anna Foundation

The hidden teachers: How an NPO is stepping up to bridge SA’s education gap in celebration of World’s Teacher Day 5 October

Western Cape, 5 October 2025

Over 80% of South African Grade 4 learners are unable read with understanding, and by Grade 6, 70% are still struggling, according to the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS).

World Teachers’ Day on 5 October is a sobering reminder of the challenges facing our schooling system, but the Western Cape-based non-profit organisation, Anna Foundation, is working to change the narrative. Through their 3R’s Programme, the Foundation trains and employs community members from rural areas to run after-school projects for children.

“When a child cannot read, it’s not just their education that suffers. Doors to opportunity close, and communities across South Africa are left with unfulfilled potential,” says Marike Pienaar (47), Senior Education Project Manager.

The Anna Foundation was started 20 years ago to address the education crisis and to provide learners on farms with opportunities for educational support, sports and life skills. The organisation currently manages 21 after-schools, which serve more than 800 learners each day. “Many schools struggle with inadequate infrastructure, leading to large class sizes that hinder effective teaching and learning. Teachers often face heavy workloads and limited resources, which impacts the quality of their teaching” says Pienaar.

The Foundation trains rural women as educators, turning community members into facilitators who guide children after school, teach life skills, and create safe, nurturing spaces. For facilitator Katy Booysen (46), who has led the Neethlingshof after-school for over ten years, the rewards are clear. “When you help a child and they finally understand, their whole face lights up,” she says. Her son, Wesley, is proof of the programme’s long-term impact. Once a learner at an Anna Foundation after-school in the Boland region, he is now part of the Stellenbosch Fire and Rescue Service.

Facilitators receive training every two weeks across four regions: Boland, Rawsonville, Elgin, and Langeberg. These sessions prepare them to teach literacy, maths, life skills, and sport in engaging ways. “I’m not great at maths, but the games make it easy for children to learn and for me to guide them,” says Ayola Noyakaza (24), an after-school facilitator at another Anna Foundation after-school.

The sport element also opens new worlds for learners. “The Anna Foundation gave me opportunities to travel and take part in runs I’d never imagined,” says Marius September (21). Marius was a previous learner and participant in the Foundation’s 3 R’s Programme. Today he is studying law through Rosebank College and is also a facilitator at the after-school he attended as a child. Inspired by his teaching experience, September plans to study education after finishing his law qualification.

By investing in rural facilitators like Booysen, Noyakaza, and September, the Foundation creates a cycle of support: children get the attention they need and facilitators build valuable skills.

This World Teachers’ Day, the Anna Foundation celebrates its facilitators, ordinary people doing extraordinary work, reshaping South Africa’s education.

The Anna Foundation relies on donations to keep its doors open and support rural children. To get involved or donate, email info@annafoundation.com or visit.

