The Joburg Film Festival unveils exciting lineup for 2024 Edition

Johannesburg, South Africa – With less than a month to go to the 2024 edition of the Joburg Film Festival, the organizers together with partner MultiChoice are thrilled to announce its highly anticipated lineup of over 60 titles for the 2024 edition.

Showcasing a diverse range of compelling films from both local and international filmmakers, set against the vibrant backdrop of Johannesburg, this year’s festival promises to captivate audiences with its dynamic selection of cinematic gems including some of the finest films from over 30 countries.

From thought-provoking documentaries to gripping dramas and inspiring narratives, the Joburg Film Fest is proud to present an array of films that celebrate the power of storytelling and the diversity of human experience. Kicking off on Tuesday, 27th February 2024 and runs until Sunday, 3rd March 2024 at various locations across Joburg.

Among the standout selections featured in this year’s lineup are:

PERFECT DAYS – this 2024 Oscar Best International Feature finalist tells the story of a Hirayama, a toilet cleaner in Tokyo. He seems content with his simple life. He follows a structured everyday life and dedicates his free time to his passion for music and books. Hirayama also has a fondness for trees and photographs them. More of his past is gradually revealed through a series of unexpected encounters. A meditative portrait with an incredible soundtrack as only Director Wim Wenders can portray, a poignant follow up to his well-known incredible documentaries, Bueno Vista Social Club and Pina.

EVIL DOES NOT EXIST – this 2023 Venice Festival winning film is about a single parent named Takumi who lives with his young daughter in the forest. Their simple life is about to be disrupted by the construction of a glamping site, offering city residents a comfortable escape to nature

MAMI WATA – this visually stunning award winning black and white fantasy thriller co-produced between Nigeria, France and the United Kingdom. CJ Obasi is very poetic with his directorial skills on this film. Set i​n the Iyi village, villagers worship the mermaid deity Mami Wata. When children begin to die and disappear with the village under new control from a warlord, two sisters plot to save their people and restore Mami Wata’s glory to Iyi

UNDER THE HANGING TREE – a 2024 Oscars entry, this Namibian film is centered around . In a troubled police officer in the stark desert landscape of the Kalahari as she battles to keep her small town from being ripped apart by a horrific murder and the ghosts from a colonial past. (Both Director Previvi and lead actress Girley Jazama are festival guests. Girley can also be seen in another festival offering titled Measures of Men)

SNAKE – is a tale about a luminous stranger arriving on a farm where Stella’s father stays sober and her mother begins to laugh again. But the man with the silver cross has not come to save them. As Jerry slithers his way into their hearts, his own dark wounds begin to show. Stella must shut up and watch him strangle her family or use the truth to fight for their lives.

LIFE THROUGH HIS LENS: SAM NZIMA – the title serves as a fitting tribute to the life of the renowned photojournalist and Honorary Doctor at Tshwane University of Technology Sam Nzima. This 90-minute doccie / film offers a profound insight into his life.

BYE BYE TIBERIAS – an insightful coming of age documentary that follows a young native Palestinian lady as she leaves her village to pursue her dream of becoming an actress, leaving behind her mother, grandmother and sisters. She later returns with her daughter to explore her mother’s choices and family influence

YELLOW BUS – set in 4 different countries, this movie is set against the backdrop of a sand swept city in The Arabian Gulf, following the trials and tribulations of a young mom having recently lost one of her children and battles with a bus company adamant to keep the truth from surfacing

TIGER STRIPES – this Grand Prize in Critics Weeks at Cannes 2023 is an eight-country co-production, between Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, France, Germany, Netherlands, Indonesia and Qatar. A coming of age werewolf movie follows an 11-year-old girl who discovers a terrifying secret about her body, and learns to embrace herself when ostracized by school friends

UMKHONTO WESIZWE – MANDELA’S SECRET ARMY – the documentary film chronicles the lives of former uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) members. It’s an intergenerational reflection of a group of young people who gave up their lives and any future to risk death for the dream of a free South Africa. (This premiere screening will be followed by a panel discussion with the director and some of the Umkonto Wesizwe cadres)

These are just a few highlights from the diverse lineup of titles set to screen at the Joburg Film Fest later this month. With something for every cinematic taste, the festival invites audiences to embark on a journey of discovery and enlightenment through the power of film and storytelling.

The festival will also play host to a number of local and international film stars, producers and directors, some of who will participate in Q&A sessions after select screenings across the programme. In addition to daily red carpet premieres, fans will have the opportunity to meet some of the filmmakers and cast members themselves.

Joining media and broadcast giants MultiChoice in the festivities this year for the first time, multinational banking institute Absa today formally announced their partnership with the film festival.

“True to our ethos of making a positive impact in society, there was natural alignment between Absa’s commitment and what the Joburg Film Festival has built over the past six years. ‘Empowering Africa’s tomorrow, together, one story at a time’ is at the heart of Absa’s purpose, and our support for this premium gathering of filmmakers is the perfect expression of this commitment. Absa looks forward to working with the Joburg Film Festival as we enhance and grow this platform”, said Candice Thurston Absa’s Managing Executive for Brand and Marketing.

Tickets for the Joburg Film Festival will go live this Friday on Quicket, South Africa’s premier online ticketing platform. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of storytelling at one of Africa’s premier film festivals at one of the participating cinema’s in Rosebank, Sandton and Maboneng.

