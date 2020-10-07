The JSE scoops the Business of The Year Award at the Standard Bank Top Women awards ceremony

Johannesburg, 06 October 2020: The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the largest stock exchange on the continent, has won the Business of The Year Award at the 19th annual Standard Bank Top Women awards ceremony held virtually on Friday, 2 October 2020.

The Standard Bank Top Women awards are known to offer inspiration, practical solutions, networks, and support to women business leaders and entrepreneurs in Africa.

“It is a great honour to be recognised as an organisation that is forward-thinking and people-centric. At the JSE we have developed an innovative workplace that maximises the full potential of our employees through practices that demonstrate effective employee engagement and retention, whilst also contributing to the growth of our economy,” says Leila Fourie, Group CEO at the JSE.

“Diversity and inclusion remain a priority for us. As a result, our Board which is the highest decision-making body in the organisation is not only led by a female Chairperson but has representation of 80% women and our exco is 62.5% female. Furthermore, a significant amount of our training and development budget is invested in the upskilling of our female colleagues,” continues Fourie.

The JSE remains committed to being the employer of choice in the financial services sector and has demonstrated this through the introduction of policies and initiatives that ensure that employees remain the number one priority for the business. Some of those policies include the gender-neutral parental leave policy that qualifies all employees for 4-months paid leave despite their gender identity as well as the No Meeting Wednesday initiative that is aimed to boost the teams’ productivity while supporting employee wellness.