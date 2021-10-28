The Lego Foundation’s Commitment to Providing Essential Support to ECD Services in South Africa #ThisIsUs

The LEGO Foundation has made grants available to organisations operating within South Africa – Care for Education (CfE), Training and Resources in Early Education (TREE) and UNICEF – to provide support to vulnerable children, families and ECD centres who have been negatively affected by the recent civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

This follows an international announcement made recently that the LEGO Foundation has committed USD $150 million to support children and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across the world. More than half of this amount (USD $70 million) has been allocated to UNICEF to support access to vital vaccines and health supplies benefitting parents, teachers, and caregivers in vulnerable communities around the world.

COVID-19 has severely impacted millions of children with disruptions to their daily routines, social support structures and sense of security. It is estimated that 90% of children in the world have suffered from interruptions in their education due to COVID-19 restrictions and school closures.

In South Africa, the critical COVID-19 situation, already characterised by high unemployment levels, poverty and stringent lockdowns was compounded by the widespread unanticipated unrest and looting that occurred in KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng during July 2021. Communities – adults and children – have been psychologically and emotionally traumatised by the unprecedented violence and looting that resulted in food and essential medicine supply shortages, destruction of buildings, including ECD sites, and closure of businesses.

The LEGO Foundation has pledged over R40 million to three organizations (UNICEF, Care for Education and TREE) in South Africa. These organizations will work directly with implementing partners in Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng to support 618 702 children and families. This additional support builds on the COVID-19 funding that was given out in 2020 of approximately R33,8 million.

Care for Education who, through direct support to 23 organisations, will deliver food parcels over a period of six months to the areas of Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng affected by the recent riots and lootings. In addition, specific recipient organizations will provide trauma counselling to children and their parents. Learning Through Play materials, equipped with socio-emotional content will also be provided.

A long-time partner of the LEGO Foundation, TREE, was badly vandalized and looted. The organisation that specialises in Early Childhood Development, resources and training needs emergency support to resume their activities. The grant from the LEGO Foundation will assist them with replacing their play resources, replacing food supplies for ECD sites, rebuilding of the training rooms, and food parcels for over 900 families over a period of six months.

Part of UNICEF South Africa’s grant will be used to restore 137 schools that were vandalised in KwaZulu-Natal. The organisation will also be providing trauma counselling for parents and children, mental health support and helping schools with food supplies.