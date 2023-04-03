The LNYP Upskills the Youth of Benoni enhancing their chances of Employment – By Mzwandile Mamaila

By Mzwandile Mamaila

Known to house approximately 729 952 citizens, Benoni is a town in the East of Johannesburg. With more than 20 communities, Benoni consists of citizens from all parts of South Africa and Africa. Some of these communities face the challenges underdevelopment, poverty, and unemployment. Therefore, organizations that offer skills development and training programmes are a necessity.

The Light of Nation Youth Project (LNYP) was established in 2014 in the community of Kingsway, Benoni. It is a proactive youth development organization that aims at implementing innovative strategies to enhance the lives of its beneficiaries. “We empower them to be self-independent and act as responsible citizens within their communities and the country at large,” stated Millicent Zondeka, the LNYP’s skills facilitator and media and communications manager.

Information and Advice Referral,

Job Placements,

Social Programmes,

Skills Development Programmes,

Training on Bullying, Rape, Gender-Based Violence, and Transgender rights.

The LNYP targets citizens from all over Gauteng and Ekurhuleni. However, due to transportation constraints, their programmes are most accessible to those living in Kingsway and Lindelani. Apart from transportation, some beneficiaries face the challenge of paying for courses offered at a fee and additional costs such as photocopying and printing. Even though the LNYP receives funding from Social Development and Soul City, they often require additional funding to ensure their programmes are of the best quality.

The LNYP would like to expand its services into more communities, enriching the lives of as many South Africans as possible. “We are looking at growing as an organization, becoming more helpful to different people, as our mission says: “To contribute towards the development of young people, women and people with disabilities through the advocacy of professional training and job placement programmes.” So, we want to be large and assist more people,” states Zondeka. They have achieved their mission in the community of Kingsway. A multitude of their beneficiaries reverted to them with positive feedback, testifying to the LNYP’s CV writing and job placement programmes.

To assist the LNYP’s excellent work it is hoped that South Africans will invest in their cause by helping the LNYP achieve its mission of expanding into more communities and assisting more South African citizens.

Contact Millicent

Facebook: Light of Nation Youth Projects-LNYP