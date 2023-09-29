The Mama Afrikas from Clover Mama Afrika shares what heritage means to them

September is when we as South Africans celebrate our heritage and the Mama Afrikas from Clover Mama Afrikas find this day just as important as the rest of us do. This month is celebrated to mark our nation’s diverse culture and heritage.

Celebrating our heritage is important as it helps us examine our history and traditions and enables us to develop an awareness about ourselves. It helps us understand and explain why we are the way we are.

Some of the Mama Afrikas have shared what heritage means to them: