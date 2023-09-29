SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
steuart@sagoodnews.co.za
29
Sep

The Mama Afrikas from Clover Mama Afrika shares what heritage means to them

,

September is when we as South Africans celebrate our heritage and the Mama Afrikas from Clover Mama Afrikas find this day just as important as the rest of us do. This month is  celebrated to mark our nation’s diverse culture and heritage.

Celebrating our heritage is important as it helps us examine our history and traditions and enables us to develop an awareness about ourselves. It helps us understand and explain why we are the way we are.

Some of the Mama Afrikas have shared what heritage means to them:

Mama Feziwe Gambo from Amanzimtoti in KwaZulu Natal explains that heritage means bringing back the spirit of Ubuntu – where people are giving, respecting and loving each other, being generous and compassionate to one another. Supporting and building each other up.

 

Mama Phomolo Raisa from Botshabelo in the Free State says that heritage is about our different cultures and celebrating our cultural food, clothing and traditional music in style.

 

Mama Nondumiso Mpitimpiti from Amalinda Forest in the Eastern Cape says that eritage is what we have inherited from the past, to value and enjoy in the present and to preserve and pass on to future gyrations.

 

Mama Hester Wildeman from Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape says that heritage is a historic day, and it depicts your origins. Who you are and where we come from. Your culture and habits. “For me it is wonderful because I think I get to portray my church habits as well,” she explains.

 

Related Posts

September 29, 2023

Using entrepreneurship to fight gender stereotypes in waste sector – By Nonhlanhla Ntuli and Yolanda Wessells

0
September 29, 2023

Girls Grow Group Fun Walk – By Thabo Motlhabi

0
September 29, 2023

New report: seismic shift needed in South Africa’s education system to break the cycle of poverty and inequality

0