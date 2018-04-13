The mamas of Clover Mama Afrika continue to learn

Clover Mama Afrika is a sustainable Corporate Social Investment project that has been in existence since 2004, teaching and guiding strong females (lovingly called ‘mamas’ due to their standing in their neighbourhoods) in communities all over the country, in order to build their skills and sustain and improve their own community projects. Only the most committed are enrolled and these include women looking after orphans, the elderly and those suffering from HIV/Aids.

The projects goal is not to provide handouts, but to provide rather something imperishable, that would have a lasting impact in the community and on the future which is why one of the things they provide is skills training and workshops. Their most recent skills training was a three-day quilters workshop with teacher Rachel du Toit from Cape Town.

The 3-day course was well worth it for; Mama Felicity of Soweto, Mama Yvonne of Upington, Regina of Winterveld, Thabang of Seshego, Maria of Botshabelo and Clover Mama Afrika’s Founder, Prof Elain Vlok. All trainees agreed that being able to make quality cushion covers can only add value to their quilt projects.

“One can never learn enough about quilting techniques, Prof Elain suggested that we continue to teach our eager learners smaller items that can be sold easily. Cushion covers are always a win as again they can use a variety of off-cut quilt fabric and be very creative to quilt unique cushion covers,” explains du Toit.

Mama Felicity of Soweto had great news to share during the workshop, she sold her first big quilt and found an outlet to sell smaller quilted items. She also got engaged to the most wonderful man, Lunga.

Mama Yvonne explains, “I’m excited to add this item to my quilt project. It will take me a good day per cushion cover, so I will time manage my working month to ensure that I make at least 3 to 5 per month,”

Prof Vlok concludes, “One is definitely never too old to learn and it’s always a pleasure to learn from the best and with an enthusiastic class like this one.”

1