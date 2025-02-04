The matric pass rates of relatively unknown independent schools shine! – By Gerda Potgieter

By Gerda Potgieter

Independent schools generally have an impressive matric pass rate, but some stand out among the others. For example, two relatively unknown schools, Eduplex School in Pretoria and the Domino Servite School (DSS) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), have again achieved an impressive 100% matric pass rate for 2024, continuing their legacy of excellence.

Among a cohort of 31 determined candidates who earned a total of 210 symbols at DSS, an impressive 66 distinctions were celebrated. Noteworthy performances came from Joshua Combrink, Megan Engelbrecht, and Adelle van der Walt, each with a full set of distinctions. Kaat Schobben and Michelle van Hasselt each achieved 6 distinctions. A total of 5 candidates achieved within the Top 1% of candidates per subject for Afrikaans First Additional Language, Geography and IsiZulu Home Language.

The Eduplex Class of 2024 boasts 160 distinctions between 72 learners, including five learners with hearing impairments. The group average is 72% and obtained 100% tertiary approval.

DSS

Despite the similarity in achievements and values, the differences between the two schools are enormous. DSS is nestled in the picturesque Kranskop area of KZN, an underdeveloped area. Deep in a remote corner, DSS is a beacon of hope in a community grappling with unemployment and hardship.

The school forms a vibrant part of the KwaSizabantu Mission’s expansive main campus. Over the years, countless local families have embraced the mission as their home, while many have found meaningful employment within its flourishing businesses. This sense of community sparked the establishment of a much-needed school, erected in 1986. It is designed to cater to both the needs of the missionaries and the surrounding populace. At its inception, approximately 85% of the students at DSS hailed from the Zulu community. Still, as the years have passed, the school’s demographic landscape has shifted dramatically, and it welcomes learners from across the globe.

EDUPLEX

Eduplex found a home in Queenswood in Pretoria, a beautiful, tree-rich, well-developed area. The school serves as an international model for inclusive education. It offers an extensive curriculum and strives for high academic standards in a fully differentiated programme. The preschool, founded by Nico van der Merwe, was opened by the then-president, Mr Nelson Mandela, in 2002. The primary school was opened in 2003 and Eduplex opened the high school doors in 2011. The Eduplex Training Institute (ETI) was established in 2014, and in 2017 the new Audiology facilities opened. Eduplex is an IEB-acclaimed world-class school with teachers who are specialists in inclusive education. It boasts cutting-edge technology in every classroom.

Learners of both school’s benefit from an exceptionally skilled and devoted teaching staff, fostering a value-based educational experience that equips them for the myriad challenges of the 21st century. The unwavering commitment to collaboration truly sets them apart – they thrive on the synergy between educators, parents, and the wider community. They progress by coming together to forge innovative development programs that address shared goals and tackle challenges head-on rather than waiting for government intervention. This dynamic partnership makes a profound difference, nurturing a thriving educational environment where every learner can flourish.

