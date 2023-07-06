The National Arts Festival – showcasing talent, providing opportunity – By Moeketsi Mogale

By Moeketsi Mogale

The National Arts Festival has been held in the Eastern Cape, Makanda (Grahamstown) since 1974. The 12-day festival provides a platform for creatives to showcase their talents, beyond this the Festival is one of the biggest socio-economic developers of the region by improving the public, social and economic well-being and quality of the town and its residents. Entrepreneurs, informal traders and well-established business owners are provided with an opportunity to demonstrate and show-off their respective areas of expertise and interest. There are limited spots provided to various sectors, both formal and informal. Vendors are encouraged to apply for these availed spots prior to the event for a certain application fee.

During the Festival, Nomathamsanqa, a vibrant woman in her late 60’s, sets up a delightful stall selling stunning bead accessories and handmade beanies. Mama Nomathamsanqa’s business reaches its pinnacle during this time of the Festival and draws a steady stream of devoted patrons. Those attending the Festival are enthralled by her one-of-a-kind creations made with great attention to detail and enhanced by her own artistic flair. Some would say it comes with experience or passion as Mama Nomathamsanqa effortlessly engages with her customers, as she wins them over with her heartwarming and welcoming smile and delightful demeanor. “This is an opportunity that I will be forever grateful for, the Festival provides me with a platform to showcase my work and it is during this period that I make good money. My beanies are selling like pancakes, especially now that it is winter” says Mama Nomathamsanqa”.

The Festival also creates jobs for the residents of Makanda. With the high rate of unemployment in the country, the youth have been dramatically affected. Sandile Mali, 23, says June has become his favorite month of the year, reason being that he gets temporary employment. The Festival provided Sandile with a brief period of financial stability, as he managed to sustain himself and did not depend on his parents during this period. “I really appreciate the Festival and I know that I am not the only one that gets really excited during this period. The money I make helps me to purchase essentials such as cosmetics and groceries.” says Sandile. However, Sandile’s job status will return to the unemployment queue after this period. “The money that I make will at least sustain me for the next two to three months, this is the time I get to be independent, and my parents get to catch a breather as well.” Sandile smiles.