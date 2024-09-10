The Ocean starts here Hunt

By Captain Fanplastic

Captain Fanplastic is turning this September into #TheOceanStartsHere Month by going to the source of pollution, communities around rivers that lead to the ocean. We are challenging organizations, schools and the public to take part in an environmental campaign that raises awareness on the relationship between human activity and our blue natural heritage. No matter where we live we are connected to the ocean through, water or wind: #TheOceanStartsHere.

Arrrgh you ready for Captain Fanplastic’s #TheOceanStartsHere Hunt? Join our river cleanup and help us raise R200,000 to reach 20 public schools and 2,000 learners.

What to expect?

Listen to a storytelling session of our book Captain Fanplastic & The Black Mermaid, an inspiring story that takes us on a journey exploring how plastics affects not only the ocean, but our cities and communities too. It tinkers with the idea of the ocean starting at your doorstep. This story introduces new friends Zandi the Black Mermaid, Amaza and Nolwazi who join Captain Fanplastic and Fin’s adventures. Then there will be a comprehensive environmental programme suitable for children between 7 and 16 years old and a grand finale with an interactive river clean up challenge including fantastic prizes.

*Note adults can purchase The Legend of Captain Fanplastic book online here and our new book Captain Fanplastic & The Black Mermaid online here. Or add it to your ticket and receive your books at the show.

Details

When: Saturday 21 September

09:30am – 10:00am | Arrival

10:00am – 10:30am | Storytelling

10:30am – 11:00am | Educational programme

11:00am – 12:00pm | River Clean Up

12:00pm – 12:30pm | Prize giving & Group photo

Where: Two Rivers Urban Park

Tickets: FREE

Donate towards our funding goal of raising R200,000

Captain Fanplastic books: R150 per book / R250 buy one, gift one

Theme: Dress-up like a true pirate

Stand to win a prize for best outfit (bonus points for repurposed plastic)

Who are we?

Captain Fanplastic raises environmental literacy amongst youth globally through experiential education; that drives behavioural change in order to connect children more to their environment, prevent plastic pollution and manage waste better. #NoTrashButTreasure

Please note

Photography and filming photographers will operate during this show. All photography and videography will be used for PR and social media purposes and for the promotion of Captain Fanplastic. Tickets are non-refundable.

