The official launch of Sports AstroTurf Multi-Purpose Facilities in Khutsong – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give. If you can’t feed hundred people, then feed one. Sibanye-Stillwater Foundation in Partnership with Gift of the Giver and Provincial Department of Sport, Art, Culture and Recreation, recently made official handover of the sport facilities to 2 Primary schools in the Merafong Municipality in Khutsong. The campaign was hosted at Umbulole and Retlile Primary schools, on 26 Tuesday November 2024.

It was a joyful and turnaround event for education and sports to this two schools, as these donations will make a positive impact for learners and the learning environment.

The purpose was to launch this Mutli-purpose sports facilities to both Primary schools namely Umbulole and Retlile. In recognition of the role education plays in supporting our impoverished communities, donations that enhance existing under-resourced facilities. The foundation recognized that there is a long way to go but it was their first step. The aim of the foundation was enhance the overall offering at the school to focus on academics as well as sports and art.

As a non-Executive Director of Sibanye-Stillwater Foundation Mr. Lerato Legong said, “In supporting the children of the future, we hope this sports facilities will keep children of the streets, helping them to find themselves. We hope these little donations will prepare our learners to be future fits and digital”.

The foundation acknowledged that not all children are academically gifted but some have natural talents and skills and they hope this facility will open doors for them too. The donations of 50 laptops to Umbulole Primary school previously was to allow learners to interact and be equipped in digital world. As we know today’s society is influenced by technology. These learners should be technological advanced before they complete their primary years.

As the Principal of Umbulole Primary School Mr. Themba Mala said,” As the school, we will like to thank all the stakeholders who have played a big role in donating these sports facility and most important 50 laptops which will enhance teaching and learning as far as ITC is concerned and also ensuring learners get the basics of robotics. The combo –court it will be in position for learners to explore the talents they have in sports. We are pleased to have received this donations”.

At the end of the program, it was an official handover of the AstroTurf-Multipurpose sports facility and books donations including 50 laptops and soccer balls, netball and volleyball equipment.