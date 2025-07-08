The Open Circle – Celebrating 10 years of Changing Lives

This year, The Open Circle, a residential home for adults with intellectual disability and challenging behaviour, celebrates its 10th anniversary.

This is a significant milestone for a non-profit organisation (NPO) which began modestly in 2015 as a pilot project in partnership with the Western Cape Departments of Health and Social Development.

Situated in the Alexandra Hospital precinct in Maitland, Cape Town, The Open Circle provides medium to high care for 30 adult residents, with a focus on quality of life and encouraging independence. Due to their disability levels and challenging behaviour, their residents are typically excluded from other care programmes.

At the 10th Anniversary celebration recently held at Rondebosch Golf Club, long-term partners, donors, volunteers and staff all recognised the critical role the NPO plays as a unique model for adult residential care in South Africa. Minister of Social Development in the Western Cape, Jaco Londt and other Government representatives were amongst the esteemed guests at the event.

The Open Circle Facility Manager, Helita Mankahla says, “From the beginning, The Open Circle has been unwavering in its commitment to provide quality care to our vulnerable residents. We have had incredible support from our Open Circle community over the past decade, which includes our partners, donors, families and staff, who approach their daily work as a calling rather than a job. We believe that we have created a blueprint for an effective care service for adults with intellectual disability and challenging behaviour, as well as a model for how various stakeholders can come together to implement solutions.”

Some of the “wins” Open Circle celebrates after 10 years of operation include:

Residents who are well-integrated and whose behaviour is more manageable, after historically being excluded from other programmes.

Residents who can visit and enjoy community activities.

Residents who have developed skills ranging from brushing teeth independently to working in the community and earning wages.

The success of offering animal therapies, including monthly visits from Top Dog Therapy.

A significant reduction in acute hospital admissions. The Open Circle is largely supported by Alexandra Hospital on an outpatient basis.

Over the years, some Open Circle residents have been permanently reintegrated into the community and with their families.

Many staff members have been with the organisation since inception, and some have developed as experts in their field.

Families who can now enjoy stress-free connections with their loved ones after a long history of burn-out and hopelessness.

With an eye on the future, The Open Circle is aiming to expand its impact both in the Western Cape and nationally. Planning is underway to start smaller group home services, develop a day programme and a community-based outreach service to provide support and training to families who have children with challenging behaviour.